UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 12 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
DEUTSCHE POST
Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 5.3 percent at 636 million euros. Poll:
INFINEON
Q4 results due. Operating profit excluding special items seen rising 20 percent to 139 million euros, while a median estimate for dividend forecasts a flat payout of 0.12 euro per share. Poll:
LANXESS
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen falling 29.8 percent to 179 million euros. Poll:
HENKEL
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen rising 4.4 percent to 659 million euros. Poll:
OSRAM
Q4 results due. Net loss after minorities seen narrowing to 19.3 million euros from a loss of 119 million a year earlier. No dividend is expected according to a median estimate. Poll:
AAREAL BANK
Q3 results due. Pretax profit seen up 13.3 percent at 47.6 million euros. Poll:
LEONI
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT expected to decline 12.7 percent to 51.6 million euros. Poll:
GAGFAH
Q3 results due. Funds from operations seen up 11.4 percent at 33.3 million euros. Poll:
BILFINGER
Q3 results due. EBITA seen up 7.6 percent at 113 million euros. Poll:
JENOPTIK
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 12.4 percent at 14.1 million euros. Poll:
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Q3 results due. Funds from operations seen up 35.2 percent at 26.5 million euros. Poll:
WACKER NEUSON
Q3 results due. EBITDA seen up 21.3 percent at 41.5 million euros. Poll:
SOLARWORLD
The solar company lowered its 2013 sales forecast, now expecting revenue to decline versus the previous year due in part to sales in its core German market developed weaker than planned. Previously it had expected 2013 revenue to exceed the previous year's level.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 up 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei up 1.6 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
October final German CPI due at 0700 GMT. Seen at -0.2 pct m/m, and at +1.2 pct y/y.
October final German HICP due at 0700 GMT. Seen at -0.2 pct m/m, and at +1.3 pct y/y.
October wholesale price index due at 0700 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources