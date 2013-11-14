FRANKFURT/BERLIN Nov 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

K+S

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

The potash miner plans to cut costs by 500 million euros over the next three years to counter uncertainty over the price of potash fertiliser following the collapse of one of the world's two large cartels.

MERCK

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The worlds largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, raised its full-year outlook after posting third-quarter adjusted EBITDA that rose 10 percent, surpassing the average estimate in a Reuters poll.

RWE

Indicated 3.7 percent lower

Germany's second-biggest utility posted flat EBITDA of 6.71 billion euros for the first nine months of the financial year, lower than the 6.80 billion average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Germany's second biggest steelmaker stuck with its outlook for a 2013 pretax loss of about 400 million euros after saying that weak demand and prices caused its third-quarter loss to widen. Poll:

SGL CARBON

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The carbon specialist named Juergen Koehler as its CEO, replacing Robert Koehler at the end of the year.

TALANX

Indication not available

The insurer posted a 39 percent drop in third-quarter net profit to 121 million euros, dented by lower investment income and damage claims from summer hail storms.

Poll:

BECHTLE

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The company said it's confident on fourth-quarter business after reporting a 35.3 percent increase in third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT).

NORDEX

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The wind turbine maker said nine-month operating earnings surged to 31 million euros, helped by strong business in its core European market. The company also confirmed its 2013 outlook for sales and EBIT margin. Poll:

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The Internet service provider said nine-month earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 18 percent to 280.5 million euros. Poll:

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 2.9 percent lower

The airline said late Wednesday that it was looking for other sources of income in order to even come close to market expectations for 2013 profit as it reported third-quarter profit below expectations.

The airline said on Thursday that it's no longer able to achieve an EBIT breakeven forecast for 2013.

BAUER

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The construction and machinery group posted final results that showed its Q3 after tax loss at 21.4 million euros. Late last month it issued a profit warning and said it expected to breach covenants, which could lead to creditors calling in 200 million euros worth of debt. Poll:

GFK

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

Q3 results due. The market research group is expected to report its quarterly operating profit rose 11 percent to 49.3 million euros. Poll:

H&R

Indication not available

Full Q3 results due. The chemicals company already warned on Oct. 11 that its adjusted operating profit for the first nine months of the year dropped by 46 percent and it now saw the figure for 2013 coming to 33-38 million euros.

KION

Indication not available

The company said nine-month EBIT rose 3.1 percent to a record 300.9 million euros.

PUMA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Luxury goods group Kering, which controls Puma, said its 2013 net profit would be "very significantly" lower than last year now due to costs related to the sale of its La Redoute business and Puma's restructuring.

VTG

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The railway logistics group reaffirmed targets for sales and profit published in August after reporting that nine-month sales rose 4.6 percent to 599.1 million euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The shopping mall investor said it now expected pretax profit of 130-132 million for the year, against a previous forecast for 113-116 million as it reported third-quarter results late Wednesday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.45 pct, S&P 500 +0.81 pct, Nasdaq +1.16 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei closes up 2.12 pct on Thursday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q3 prelim. adjusted GDP +0.3 pct q/q, prelim. unadj. +1.7 pct y/y. Estimates called for +0.3 pct q/q, +0.7 pct y/y.

