FRANKFURT Nov 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German postal services group plans to increase the
letter stamp price for its home market to 60 cents per letter
from 58 cents as of next year, newspaper Handelsblatt reported
on Friday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
T-Mobile USA has priced the offering of 66.2
million shares at $25 apiece, seeking to fund the purchase of
spectrum from an unidentified private party.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Spain's "bad bank", which was set up to cleanse ailing banks
of soured loans, has sold two portfolios of loans worth a total
of 323 million euros ($435 million) to Deutsche Bank, the third
sale of its kind.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Oct sales figures due.
GSW IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The real estate company, which is in the process of being
bought by peer Deutsche Wohnen, confirmed its 2013
outlook for funds from operations, excluding the result from
disposals of 73-78 million euros.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The group's Spanish parent ACS reported nine-month core
earnings down 4.2 percent to 2.16 billion euros on Thursday,
hurt by falling construction activity in Spain.
GFK SE
Indicated unchanged
The market research group late Thursday reported
third-quarter adjusted operating profit up 12.5 percent to 49.9
million euros and maintained its outlook for 2013.
BILFINGER
Indicated unchanged
The company has sold stakes in 11 public infrastructure
projects to investment company Bilfinger Berger Global
Infrastructure SICAV S.A for 204 million pounds
($328.26 million).
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +1.95 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
