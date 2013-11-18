FRANKFURT Nov 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO FINANCE WEEK

The 16th annual Euro Finance Week begins in Frankfurt on Monday, with ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch, Bundesbank Vice-President Sabine Lautenschlaeger and Deutsche Boerse CEO Reto Francioni among the speakers.

Separately, the chairman of the European Banking Authority (EBA), Andrea Enria, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that too few European banks have been wound down over the past few years.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Allianz asset manager PIMCO is one investor that stands to gain after JP Morgan agreed to pay $4.5 billion to settle claims by investors who lost money on mortgage-backed securities before the collapse of the U.S. housing market.

A PIMCO spokesman declined to comment or provide financial details.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC Motor will sign a new strategic cooperation agreement on Tuesday, BAIC Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

German union Verdi called on workers at Deutsche Post units Deutsche Post InHaus Services GmbH und Deutsche Post E-Post Solutions GmbH to go on strike on Monday to build up pressure ahead of wage talks on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Axel Heitmann, chief executive of the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber, told Handelsblatt newspaper he expects that the European car market has bottomed out.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Merck KGaA has not quite finished cutting jobs as part of its cost savings programmed, CFO Matthias Zachert told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

REINSURERS

Munich Re indicated 0.1 percent higher

Hannover Re indicated unchanged

Risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide said typhoon Haiyan could inflict between $6.5 billion and $14.5 billion in total damages, but because insurance penetration in the Philippines in low, insured losses will likely only range between $300 million and $700 million.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

Chairman Gerhard Cromme plans to stay in his post until his contract ends in 2018, German magazine Focus reported on Saturday, saying he had made his intention clear to close colleagues inside the engineering conglomerate.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

VW unit Porsche needs to be "careful" when pushing expansion of its lineup or risks diluting the brand's exclusivity, Porsche large shareholder Hans-Peter Porsche told Welt am Sonntag newspaper, saying he saw annual sales of 200,000 as an "upper limit" for now.

Separately, Audi plans to offer a plug-in hybrid alternative in all of its product lines in the future, Automobilwoche quoted Audi development head Ulrich Hackenberg as saying.

EADS

Indicated 3.1 percent higher

Gulf airlines splashed out over $150 billion on new plane deals on day one of the Dubai Airshow, underscoring a shift in power in the aviation industry and giving a boost to the formal launch of Boeing's newest jet, as well as to Airbus's A380 superjumbo.

METRO

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

German department store chain Kaufhof is benefiting from troubles at rival chain Karstadt and is not interested in a merger with its competitor, Kaufhof boss Lovro Mandac told a magazine.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Up 1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The broadcaster plans to keep its dividend policy in place as it targets a record result in 2013 and its big financial shareholders continue to sell down their stakes in the broadcaster, its finance chief said.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 3.5 percent higher

Chairman and founder Eugen Muench told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Monday that the hospitals chain should buy back 50 percent of issued shares and then cancel them to return cash from the sale of hospitals to Fresenius to shareholders.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company said on Friday it successfully placed a 600 million euro ($808.5 million) bond, pointing to high demand from institutional and private investors that led to an order book three times oversubscribed.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei unchanged at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)