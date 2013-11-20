FRANKFURT, November 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO FINANCE WEEK

Third day of the 16th annual Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, with EIOPA Chairman Gabriel Bernardino and EU financial services Commissioner Michel Barnier among the speakers.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The bank will appeal a court decision in which four traders won a case for wrongful dismissal, the bank told Handelsblatt newspaper.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

T-Mobile was among those to win an auction of radio spectrum for 4G high-speed mobile data networks, the Czech telecoms regulator said on Tuesday.

Separately, T-Mobile US is looking to buy wireless airwaves from larger rival Verizon Wireless to bolster its mobile network capacity for data services, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Deutsche Telekom is also close to a deal to sell a majority stake in Scout24 to Hellman & Friedman, Bloomberg reported.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1 percent higher

Germany's largest steelmaker has postponed its results due Thursday as talks to sell a steel plant in the United States entered the home stretch, it said late Tuesday.

It on Wednesday said it has reached agreement with state railway Deutsche Bahn over damages for its role in a cartel. Media reports put the amount at more than 150 million euros.

LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT

Lufthansa indicated 0.3 percent lower

Fraport indicated 0.1 percent lower

German administrative court in Kassel due to rule on German town Egelsbach's suit against one route used to approach Frankfurt airport.

MAN SE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Capital Markets Day through Nov. 21.

ANALYST VIEWS

METRO AG - Barclays raises to 'overweight' from 'equal weight', ups target price to 42 euros from 27 euros.

WIRECARD - Barclays cuts to 'equal weight' from 'overweight', raises target price t 28 euros from 25 euros.

AIR BERLIN - HSBC cuts to 'underweight' from 'neutral'.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq down 0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei down 0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October producer prices -0.2 pct m/m, -0.7 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

