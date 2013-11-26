UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Norwegian drug maker Algeta has received a 336 crown per share preliminary takeover bid from Bayer valuing the company at 14.76 billion crowns ($2.41 billion), it said on Tuesday.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The carmaker is planning 30 new cars by 2020, its finance chief Bodo Uebber told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.
FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Fresenius indicated 0.6 percent lower, Rhoen indicated unchanged
Financial sources told Reuters that institutional investors were considering filing a lawsuit against Rhoen-shareholder and medical equipment supplier B. Braun In an ongoing battle for control over the company.
HUGO BOSS
Down 5.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The fashion house said on Tuesday it will not meet its target of 750 million euros ($1.01 billion) in core operating profit in 2015.
SOLARWORLD
The solar company said it agreed to buy parts of Robert Bosch's solar energy business.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7404 euros) ($1 = 6.1345 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Maria Sheahan)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources