FRANKFURT Nov 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

GERMAN GOVERNMENT

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) reached a deal early on Wednesday on forming a "grand coalition" after wrangling through the night, meaning she should be able to form a government by Christmas.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The steelmaker will sell its U.S. plant to ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal in a deal worth 200 billion yen ($1.97 billion), Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported in its online edition on Tuesday, without citing sources.

AUTOS

Volkswagen indicated 0.1 pct lower

Daimler indicated 0.1 pct higher

BMW indicated 0.3 pct higher

The European Union on Tuesday agreed a compromise to enforce stricter rules on carbon dioxide emissions for EU cars, ending months of wrangling after Germany insisted an earlier deal was torn up.

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.1 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.4 percent lower

Germany's financial watchdog BaFin has started a probe into suspected manipulation of benchmark gold and silver prices by banks, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland website reported.

EADS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The aerospace and defence group sees potential savings of 690 million euros ($935.67 million) in the coming two years through bringing together its Astrium and Cassidian space and defence divisions, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Down 0.2 percent in Frankfurt trading

The real estate firm confirmed its outlook for the year and said it expected Funds From Operations to grow by around 10 percent in 2014.

NORDEX

Indicated down 4.5 percent

The wind turbine maker said late Tuesday it would increase its capital by issuing up to 7.73 million new shares.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 3.6 percent lower

The founding family behind the maker of trains and rail technology said it would sell a 22 percent stake in the company on the open market to diversify its investments.

The shares will be offered at an estimated price range of 68-70 euros each, a person familiar with the transaction said.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF NOV. 27:

MDAX

IN: SGL GROUP

OUT: GSW IMMOBILIEN

SDAX

IN: VILLEROY & BOCH

OUT: SGL GROUP

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones flat, S&P 500 up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei down 0.47 pct at Wednesday's close.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Berenberg raises to 'buy' from 'hold'

IPO

Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles IPO-COFH.VI called off its IPO on Tuesday. Its shares were due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Wednesday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment index for December due at 0900 GMT. Seen at 7.1 vs 7.0.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Victoria Bryan)