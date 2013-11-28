FRANKFURT Nov 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Handelsblatt reports company sources as saying the utility group plans to sell subsidiary E.ON Italia and exit the Italian market where it suffers from high taxes and weak demand. According to industry sources, the paper says the unit's sale price is estimated to surpass 2 billion euros.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

The German engineer expects its Infrastructure & Cities (I&C) business, which has been hit by project delays and restructuring, to reach its profitability target this financial year.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Germany's biggest lender is in exclusive talks with private equity firm Permira to sell the loss-making part of its wealth management business in the UK, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The drugmaker has submitted VEGF Trap-Eye, marketed under the brand name Eylea, for the treatment of myopic choroidal neovascularization for regulatory approval in Japan.

RWE

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Npower, the UK arm of the Germany utility, is expected on Thursday to announce it is moving 1,000 back-office jobs to India from Britain and axing another 400 in the UK.

KWS SAAT

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The company expects weaker cereals business and slightly lower revenue from sugar-beets will be more than compensated for by growth in the Corn Segment, confirming its guidance for 1.2 billion in sales and an EBIT margin of 11.5 percent for fiscal 2013/14. Q1 net sales fell 9 pct while its operating loss widened to 38.9 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

EVONIK INDUSTRIES - Berenberg starts with a "Buy" rating, price target 35 euros

MTU AERO ENGINES - ESN/Equinet cuts to "Hold" from "Accumulate", cuts price target to 71 euros from 78 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.15 pct, S&P 500 +0.25 pct, Nasdaq +0.67 pct at Wednesday's close after a short trading session ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Nikkei closed up 1.80 percent on Thursday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

October import prices fall 0.7 pct m/m and 3.0 pct y/y, a sharper decline than the 0.5 percent m/m and 2.8 percent y/y drops that were expected.

November unemployment due at 0855 GMT. Seen stable at 6.9 percent.

November inflation due at 1300 GMT. Prices seen up 0.1 percent m/m and up 1.2 percent y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

