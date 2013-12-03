UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Dec 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company holds an investor day at its headquarters in Herzogenaurach.
Related news
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
BMW indicated 0.3 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent lower
German carmakers BMW, Daimler and Audi are planning to shorten the traditional production shut-down over the winter holidays to meet robust demand, German daily Bild reported on Monday, citing no sources.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The steelmaker said it would issue 51.5 million new shares in an accelerated bookbuilding process and the placement price would be announced at a later stage, it said late Monday. Sources put the range at 17.05-17.635 euros apiece.
Related news
SGL CARBON
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The carbon specialist said late Monday it was launching a 250 million euro ($338.91 million) note issue and had agreed a new 200 million euro loan to replace and repay existing loans.
Related news
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company said on Monday the European patent office has granted a patent covering its cancer compound MOR208.
Related news
INDUS
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The company said it will generate gross proceeds of about 60 million euros from its capital increase by offering 2.2 million new shares at 27.03 euros apiece. The proceeds will be used for acquisitions, it said late Monday.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
METRO AG - Bernstein starts the stock with an "outperform" rating and a target price of 42 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources