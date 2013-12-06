FRANKFURT Dec 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German utility sold its catering unit Arena One, which provides food to the guests of Bayern Munich's home stadium, the Allianz Arena, to Austrian firm Do&Co for an undisclosed price.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Leading European Union states Britain, France and Germany propose scrapping a plan to make all aircraft pay a carbon charge for using EU airspace, documents seen by Reuters show.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Brazilian steelmakers are proposing a price increase between 7-10 percent for local automakers including Volkswagen, a source familiar with negotiations told Reuters on Thursday.

Related news

SGL CARBON

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The company placed 250 million euros ($341 million) worth of senior secured notes due 2021 with a coupon of 4.875 percent annually, partially extending the debt maturity profile into 2021 and providing additional financial flexibility.

Related news

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German pay-TV operator will buy all of Constantin Sport Holding's TV production company PLAZAMEDIA as well as a 25.1 percent stake in Sport1 GmbH and Constantin Sport Marketing GmbH.

Related news

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The airline said the number of passengers who flew in its planes fell 3.1 percent to 2.01 million in November.

Related news

KION

1.2 percent lower in early Frankfurt trades

The forklift truck maker said it wants to increase its share of the market in Asia by setting up a Singapore-based unit, Kion South Asia.

Related news

EADS

No indication available

The aerospace and defence group's Airbus unit and its engine makers have acted to try to shore up the value of second-hand A340 aircraft as the European planemaker tries to reduce its financial exposure to depressed market prices of an aircraft that it no longer produces.

Related news

ANALYST'S VIEWS

MERCK KGaA - Socgen raises to 'hold' from 'sell', ups price target to 130 eur from 104 eur.

HOCHTIEF - UBS cuts to 'sell' from 'neutral'

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.4 pct, S&P 500 down 0.4 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei up 0.8 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German manufacturing orders for October due at 1100 GMT. Expected to decline 0.6 percent month-on-month after surging 3.3 percent higher during September.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7323 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Victoria Bryan)