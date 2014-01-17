FRANKFURT Jan 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Chinese automaker BAIC Motor, partly owned by Daimler, plans to raise up to $2 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering this year, capitalising on the strong growth prospects for the world's biggest auto market.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Germany's largest airline will appoint management board member Carsten Spohr, currently in charge of its passenger division, as chief executive officer, Bild newspaper cited company sources as saying.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.2 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 0.7 percent higher

German banks may face a capital shortfall in stress tests on the sector over the coming months, the head of the country's financial market watchdog Bafin said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom and France's Orange said on Friday they will maintain the current management structure of their joint venture EE, putting on hold plans to float the largest mobile operator in Britain.

Separately, the telecom operator has transferred its ownership of its 67 percent stake in T-Mobile US to a Dutch holding company from a German holding company, fueling speculation it may be looking to sell the U.S. business.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

No indication

Shareholders KKR and Permira will sell on the open market the remaining 17 percent stake they hold jointly in the German broadcaster. The holding is worth 1.27 billion euros ($1.73 billion) at Thursday's closing price.

LOEWE AG

Trading 17 pct higher in Frankfurt early trade

The insolvent television maker said it would be taken over by a group of investors that include former senior managers at Apple and Bang & Olufsen, six months after seeking creditor protection.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

THYSSENKRUPP - no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Friday's close.

