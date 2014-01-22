FRANKFURT Jan 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0732 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Allianz late on Tuesday said Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Executive Officer at its asset management unit Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), has resigned, but that he would remain as an advisor on the Allianz International Executive Committee.

Separately, Italian insurance group Unipol said it had agreed to proceed with exclusive talks with Allianz to sell assets carrying premiums worth around 1.2 billion euros ($1.63 billion).

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Volkswagen plans to spend more than 500 million euros to build a new plant in Posen, Poland to produce Crafter vans, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing company sources.

Related news

RWE, EON

RWE indicated 0.3 percent higher

EON indicated 0.3 percent higher

Germany's cartel chief said it would be a mistake to rush into creating "capacity markets" for energy, which utilities say they need to be able to survive in the shift to renewables.

Separately, an E.ON board member said he does not expect a super-merger between French and German power firms, despite proposals by French President Francois Hollande to intensify energy cooperation between the two countries.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The head of Germany's cartel office said it is too soon to say when an anti-trust probe of ThyssenKrupp will end as the case, involving allegations of price fixing for steel supplied to the car industry, is still being evaluated.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Fitch Ratings said Deutsche Bank's weak fourth-quarter results pointed to a challenging year 2014 for the bank's operating profitability as additional restructuring costs loom.

Related news

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

Munich Re - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.27 pct, S&P 500 +0.28 pct, Nasdaq +0.67 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.16 pct at Wednesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould)