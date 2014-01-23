FRANKFURT Jan 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Bill Gross, co-chief investment officer of Allianz's Pimco
unit, said the firm plans to appoint more deputy investment
managers in the coming weeks after the departure of Chief
Executive Mohamed El-Erian, Bloomberg reported
Wednesday.
Separately, São Paulo-based Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
said on Wednesday it will put its high-risk corporate
insurance unit up for sale in coming days. Valor Econômico
newspaper reported Itaú delivered a sale prospectus to 10
insurers, including Allianz.
TUI
TUI indicated 0.2 percent higher
Chilean shipper Vapores said on Wednesday it signed
a non-binding memorandum of understanding to take a 30 percent
stake in Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, which is 22 percent
owned by TUI.
CELESIO
Celesio indicated 1.8 percent higher
The majority shareholder behind German drugs distributor
Celesio is in talks to buy the shares in Celesio held by hedge
fund Elliott as part of a fresh attempt to sell the company to
U.S. drugs wholesaler group McKesson, a person familiar
with the talks told Reuters.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
No indication available
Goldman Sachs said it intends to place as much as
15.2 million shares or 28.65 percent in real estate group LEG
via an accelerated bookbuilding with institutional investors.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
Lanxess - Barclays cuts to underweight from equal
weight
Rhoen Klinikum - Jeffries raises to buy from hold
K+S - Barclays raises to equal weight from
underweight.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
January flash PMI due at 0828 GMT. Seen at 54.6 from 54.3 in
the previous month. Services PMI seen at 54.0 from 53.5
