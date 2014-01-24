FRANKFURT/BERLIN Jan 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0729 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Lufthansa is seeking an injunction against a one-hour strike
called by German air traffic controllers for Jan. 29, a
spokesman for the company said on Friday.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The European car and light truck tyre market rose 8 percent
in December as demand picked up towards the end of 2013, French
tyremaker Michelin said on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
A Deutsche Boerse unit agreed to pay $152 million to settle
allegations that it held some $2.8 billion in securities in the
United States for the central bank of Iran, the U.S. Treasury
said on Thursday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The general counsel office of the U.S. National Labor
Relations Board has recommended that two allegations brought by
some workers at the Volkswagen AG plant in Tennessee against VW
and the United Auto Workers union be dismissed.
CELESIO
Indicated 3.7 percent higher
U.S. drugs distributor McKesson succeeded in its
second attempt to win control over German peer Celesio in a deal
with Celesio's two largest shareholders, German investment group
Haniel and U.S. hedge fund Elliott.
GIGASET
No indication available
A European court reduced a 2009 cartel fine on the phone
company by 1 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
WACKER CHEMIE -JP Morgan cuts to "underweight"
from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.07 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq
-0.6 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.94 pct at Friday's close.
GERMANY
Credit rating agency Fitch affirmed Germany at "AAA",
outlook stable
