FRANKFURT Jan 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Allianz's Polish arm is leading the race to buy GE Money's BPH investment fund BPH TFI, Polish daily Puls Biznesu reported, citing sources. The paper also said offers for the fund ranged from 130 million zlotys to 150 million zlotys ($42.06-48.53 million).

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Deutsche Bank has suspended the head of its emerging markets foreign exchange trading desk in New York in connection with ongoing investigations into the alleged manipulation of the global currency market, a source familiar with the matter said.

DEUTSCHE POST DHL

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The logistics company's DHL business has reached an agreement with international unions after months of talks about working conditions for employees in countries indlucing Turkey, Columbia and Indonesia, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing a statement it obtained.

INFINEON

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The chipmaker reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly core operating profit thanks to increased demand from its industrial customers.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

The airline said it plans to begin flying Airbus A380 superjumbo jets on routes to India later this year, after India lifted a ban on landing the aircraft in the country.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The fashion house said its 2012/13 operating profit fell 9 percent to 105.8 million euros due to bad weather in the spring/summer season and forecast an increase in profit to at least 120 million this year.

METRO

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

German department store operator Karstadt, which competes with Metro's Kaufhof chain, saw sales drop 3 percent in the key Christmas period, highlighting the challenge its incoming chief executive faces.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The genetic testing specialist reported a 6 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings, slightly above analysts' average forecast, helped by demand for its automated diagnostics gear and tuberculosis test.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG said its chief executive René Schuster would step down from his post on Jan. 31 by mutual agreement with the company.

GRAMMER AG

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The maker of car interiors said it would build a new manufacturing site in the U.S. state of Mississippi, which will also serve as Grammer's new headquarters in the United States.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 4.4 percent higher

The pet supplies retailer said its 2013 sales rose 27 percent to 426 million euros and affirmed its outlook for a full-year pretax profit. Full results are due on March 26.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.2 pct, S&P 500 -1.0 pct, Nasdaq -1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -2.5 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January jobless data due at 0855 GMT. Unadjusted number of jobless seen at 3.2 mln vs 2.9 mln. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate seen unchanged at 6.9 pct.

Preliminary German January inflation data due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen -0.4 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y, HICP seen -0.6 pct m/m, +1.3 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7319 euros) ($1 = 3.0910 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)