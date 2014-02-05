FRANKFURT Feb 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German sportswear maker sued Under Armour Inc in a U.S. court over alleged infringement of patents governing fitness training and tracker devices, a court filing showed.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company's Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, extended last year's record net outflows with investors pulling $3.5 billion from the fund in January, Morningstar data showed on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Deutsche Bank has fired three New York-based currency traders, in the latest sign that a probe over alleged manipulation of foreign exchange markets is gathering steam, according to a source familiar with the situation.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated unchanged

The telecommunications firm is interested in buying a majority of Telekom Slovenije, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing government sources in Slovenia.

Separately, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler expressed his skepticism about a potential merger between Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc in a meeting with Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son on Monday, according to an FCC official briefed on the matter.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Volkswagen is considering raising its stake in Swedish truck maker Scania, the Wall Street Journal's website reported late on Tuesday, citing financial sources.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The cable company stuck with its full-year outlook after posting a 3.7 percent increase in quarterly revenues as it added more internet and phone subscribers.

CANCOM

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The company is on the lookout for possible acquisitions, its Chief Executive Klaus Weinmann told Boersen-Zeitung, adding he was certain the company would make some "strategic or opportunitic" deals this year.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The medical software maker said it saw its operating profit returning to growth in 2014 after easing to 97.3 million euros from 104.8 million last year.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

The printing machine maker said it still aims to post a full-year net profit after reporting its third-quarter profit fell by half to 7 million euros ($9.5 million).

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

THYSSENKRUPP - HSBC cut its recommendation on the stock to "underweight" from "neutral".

PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Goldman Sachs added the stock to its "Conviction Buy List".

SYMRISE - Berenberg raises its recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "hold".

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January Markit Services PMI due at 0853 GMT, seen unchanged at 53.6. Composite final PMI also due.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)