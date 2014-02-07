UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Shares in Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US, which is majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom, fell sharply on Thursday as investor hopes for a merger of the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. mobile service providers faded on concerns about regulatory opposition.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Q4 analyst conference due at 0800 GMT. The carmaker on Thursday reported a 45 percent increase in quarterly adjusted operating profit and forecast a significant increase in 2014 earnings.
Separately, Daimler's supervisory board is likely to extend the contract of Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche next year, business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.
Related news
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The tyre maker's head of personnel, Elke Strathmann, told newspaper Handelsblatt that Continental's headcount would likely exceed 200,000 in two to three years, up from 177,000 as per September 2013.
Related news
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The company said it placed additional senior notes due 2024 in a nominal amount of 150 million euros ($204 million).
Related news
AIRBUS
No indication available
Airbus is exploring fresh ways to improving sales of the world's largest passenger jet after receiving a potentially crucial signal of support from at least one of its engine makers, industry sources said.
Related news
HUGO BOSS
No indication available
The German fashion house said it was confident for 2014 after reporting a 17-percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit.
Related news
GRENKELEASING
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The IT services leasing provider said its net profit for 2013 reached 47 million euros, slightly lower than the 48.3 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news
VILLEROY & BOCH
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Q4 results due.
Related news
DEUTSCHE FORFAIT
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The Obama administration targeted a host of businesses across Europe and the Middle East on Thursday for evading sanctions against Iran, and accused German firm DF Deutsche Forfait of helping "facilitate oil deals" with the country.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +2.2 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December seasonally adjusted trade surplus 18.5 bln eur vs revised 18.9 bln surplus in November. Reuters poll was for December surplus of 17.3 bln eur. December exports -0.9 pct vs Reuters poll of +0.8 pct, imports -0.6 pct vs +1.2 pct in poll.
German December industrial output due at 1100 GMT, seen +0.5 pct m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources