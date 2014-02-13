FRANKFURT Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
Germany's No. 2 lender accelerated its turnaround plan and improved its capital and clean-up targets on Thursday after posting a small profit in the fourth quarter of 2013 as its restructuring gained traction.
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The German drugmaker said it had received EU approval for its new transparent low dose contraceptive patch.
THYSSENKRUPP, BASF
BASF indicated 0.5 percent lower
ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.5 percent lower
Industry exemptions from Germany's surcharge to fund subsidies for green energy will be reduced while respecting the need for competitiveness, a draft of Germany's planned reform of a law on renewable energy shows.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
U.S. Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee said on Wednesday that if workers at the VW plant in his hometown of Chattanooga reject United Auto Worker representation, the company will reward the plant with a new product to build.
AURUBIS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The copper smelter reported full first-quarter results after issuing a profit warning earlier this month.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The maker of pill bottles and syringes raised its dividend to 0.70 euros per share from 0.65 euros after reporting a 4.1 percent increase in full-year core operating profit to 249.8 million euros ($339.4 million).
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The fashion house said first-quarter like-for-like sales at its Retail business were up by 3.2 percent.
RTL GROUP
No indication available
Co-Chief Anke Schaeferkordt has extended her contract until 2019, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported citing sources at Bertelsmann, which controls the broadcaster.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated 1 percent lower
The medical technology maker reported its operating profit fell to 26.5 million euros from 31.3 million euros due to unfavourable exchange rates and a slowdown in momentum in Microsurgery.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company reported its 2013 operating profit fell by 13 percent to 200 million euros, hit by unfavourable exchange rates, and said it expected to post a 2014 operating margin of 8-10 percent, compared with 8.5 percent last year.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Workers union Verdi has called on ground workers at Germany's third-largest airport Duesseldorf to take part in warning strikes for Thursday.
BALDA
No indication available
The company affirmed its full-year outlook after swinging to a first-half profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations of 1.1 million euros from a year-earlier loss of 1.6 million.
GESCO
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The company reported its third-quarter net profit shrank to 5.4 million euros from 6 million a year earlier and said it now expected full-year net income to come in below 18 million.
SHW AG
No indication available
The automotive supplier reported a 5.3 percent increase in 2013 core operating profit to 35.7 million euros and said it saw the figure rising to 38-40 million euros this year as it expands in markets such as Brazil, China and North America.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
INFINEON - 0.12 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
TUI - dividend 0.15 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BILFINGER - UBS cuts target price to 84 euros from 86 euros.
CTS EVENTIM - Berenberg raises the stock to "buy" from "hold", lifts its target price to 48 euros from 32 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.2 pct, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei down 1.8 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer price inflation for January was confirmed at a rate of -0.6 percent month-on-month and +1.3 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7359 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)