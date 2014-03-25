FRANKFURT, March 25 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.9 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.5 percent higher
Europe's banks are set this year to sell a record 80 billion
euros ($110 billion) of loans no longer part of their main
businesses, as they step up sales from 2.4 trillion euros of
loans deemed "non-core".
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Lufthansa said on Monday that it is disappointed by
development delays with Bombardier Inc's all-new
CSeries jetliner, but the airline said it remains confident it
picked the right aircraft.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The engineering group said it has doubled the money it plans
to invest in building an offshore wind turbine factory and an
installation facility in Britain to 160 million pounds ($264
million).
AIRBUS
No indication available
Airbus believes it can eventually drive its Latin
American market share up to 65 percent, although it is not in
talks to sell its A380 superjumbo in the region, the company's
Latin American president told Reuters on Monday.
LEONI
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Full 2013 results due. The German automotive parts supplier
on Feb. 12 reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of
49 million euros, while targeting 2014 sales of 4.1 billion
euros.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The steelmaker said tax authorities searched its offices
last week on suspicion that subsidiaries of Salzgitter may have
taken provisions between 2006 and 2009 that did not comply with
tax rules.
EVOTEC
Indicated 3.6 percent higher
The German biotech company says for the current year it
expects high single-digit percentage growth in revenue excluding
milestones, upfronts and licences and positive adjusted earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The maker of laser technology and optical systems proposes a
2013 dividend of 0.20 euro per share. The company aims for 2014
sales growth of 5 to 10 percent and expects 2014 EBIT of 55 to
62 million euros.
KONTRON
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
The computer manufacturer posted a 2013 EBIT loss that
widened to 29 million euros, a tad worse than consensus for 26
million.
MANZ
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The high-tech engineering company said it won new display
orders worth 45 million euros.
BIOTEST
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Full 2013 results due. The pharmaceutical company already
said last month its net profit rose 38.5 percent thanks to the
introduction of a product in the United States and robust demand
for plasma products in Asia.
HORNBACH HOLDING
Indicated 1.9 percent lower
The home improvement store operator said Britain's
Kingfisher was exiting its investment in the group,
which will increase the free float of Hornbach's listed
preference shares to 100 percent.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The German real estate company said it plans a capital
increase through issuing bonus shares.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German fashion retailer posted a 2013 net loss of 16.2
million euros after a year-earlier profit of 3.1 million.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LINDE - Citigroup removes from Focus List Europe,
rating "buy".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq
-1.2 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
March Ifo index due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at
111.0 down from 111.3. Current conditions seen at 114.6. up from
114.4 in February.
Also, the German economy got off to a solid start in the
first quarter and the data point towards a broad upturn, the
Finance Ministry said in its monthly report for March released
on Tuesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.7255 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)