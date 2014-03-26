FRANKFURT, March 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

German prosecutors widened an investigation to include a second Deutsche Bank board member in another twist to the lender's legal battle with heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch that included a search of the bank's headquarters on Tuesday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday ordered an immediate fix to the latest version of Boeing Co's 747-8 plane, saying a software glitch could cause it to lose thrust when close to landing and fly into the ground. Lufthansa said it was checking to what extent its fleet of 11 747-8s was affected.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Annual press conference of Tesa unit.

GAGFAH

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The property company said it aimed to pay shareholders a dividend of 0.20-0.25 euros per share for this year and of 0.40-0.50 euros for 2015.

KUKA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The factory robots maker said it was targeting 1.9-2.0 billion euros ($2.6-2.8 billion) in sales this year, up from 1.77 billion euros in 2013, helped by the acquisition of Reis Group.

TUI AG

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Hapag-Lloyd, part-owned by TUI AG, raised the prospect of improving markets this year and next as the supply of shipping capacity eases.

Separately, TUI Travel, the tour operator controlled by TUI AG, said bookings for its key summer period were progressing in line with its expectations, giving it confidence it would meet a target for annual profit growth of 7 to 10 percent.

FREENET

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Publishes 2013 annual report.

CEWE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The photofinishing company said on Monday it expected its 2014 after-tax profit to come to 19-23 million euros, compared with 21.6 million in 2013.

COMDIRECT

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Publishes 2013 annual report.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The group said it would propose paying shareholders a 2013 dividend of 0.40 euros per share, adding it was optimistic for this year.

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Final results for 2013 and results news conference.

SURTECO

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The maker of decorative paper and foils said its 2013 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 60.3 million euros from 51.7 million a year earlier.

TIPP24

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The lottery company said on Wednesday it expected its 2014 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise to between 25 million and 35 million euros.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The pet supplies retailer said it expects to generate at least 500 million euros of sales this year, with pretax profit of about 6 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LEONI - DZ Bank raises its recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "hold".

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer morale held steady heading into April, research group said on Wednesday, as shoppers were more upbeat about the outlook for Europe's largest economy.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

