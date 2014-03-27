FRANKFURT, March 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0745 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Credit rating agency Fitch revised its outlook on Deutsche Bank to negative from stable based on expectations of reduced likelihood of state support for financial institutions in next 1-2 years. Fitch affirmed Deutsche Bank's long-term issuer default rating at A+.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The airline cancelled around a third of its services on Thursday after public sector unions called on airport workers at several German airports, including Frankfurt, to strike. Lufthansa said the strike could cost it millions of euros.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Siemens Medical Solutions has won a contract valued at up to $1.8 billion to provide radiology systems, parts and other accessories to the U.S. military, the U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 4.9 percent lower

Germany's biggest solar company by sales, on Thursday said it swung to a 66.9 million euro net loss in 2013, suffering from low-cost Asian peers that have caused margins in the industry to evaporate.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1 percent lower

The airline late on Wednesday said it was in talks for a recapitalisation to strengthen its finances, as it announced it was again postponing publication of its annual results.

AIRBUS

No indication available

China signed a new 10-year accord on Wednesday allowing Airbus to assemble A320 planes on its soil until 2025 and unblocked orders for larger jets worth more than $6 billion, restoring ties after a row with Europe over aircraft emissions.

AAREAL

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

2013 annual report due. The company already published preliminary results on Feb. 20 and said it expected consolidated operating profit to rise strongly this year.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available

The German real estate company proposed a 2013 dividend of 1.73 euros per share.

NORMA GROUP

No indication available

The German engineering group proposed a 2013 dividend of 0.70 euros per share and expects 2014 organic sales growth of 4-7 percent.

STADA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Full 2013 results due. The generic drugmaker on Monday scrapped its outlook for this year, citing the effects of the tensions between Ukraine and Russia, its second-biggest market, and sending its shares to the lowest level in almost a year.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

2013 annual report due. The medical software company already published preliminary results on Feb. 5 and said it aimed to return to operating profit growth this year.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 4.6 percent higher

The company raised its dividend by a third after seeing underlying profit rise by nearly 25 percent last year, helped by higher customer numbers and rising performance in its established business lines. Poll:

BAYWA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The agriculture, building material and energy conglomerate said it expected a moderate rise in 2014 revenues, while profit will also improve.

CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The specialist in energy efficiency technology porposed a 2013 dividend of 0.20 euro per share and expects 2014 revenue of 525-550 million euros and an operating result of 36-38 million euros.

CTS EVENTIM

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Full 2013 results due. The concert ticket seller already published preliminary figures on Feb. 25, saying its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 13 percent.

HHLA

Indicated 2 percent lower

The port logistics company, which already published preliminary figures on Feb. 6, said on Thursday it expects 2014 container throughput to be slightly above previous year's level.

MLP

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Full Q4 results due. The financial services provider already published preliminary figures on said it expected continuing volatility as it reported fourth quarter EBIT of 20.5 million euros.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The property firm said its 2013 operating profit fell by 13 percent to 38.1 million euros but said it expects the figure to rise to at least 50 million this year. It also announced plans to give shareholders bonus shares.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The rail technology provider said on Thursday it fetched 91 million euros in gross proceeds from the sale of treasury shares equivalent to 9.91 percent of its equity capital.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

WACKER CHEMIE - Deutsche Banks raised to "hold" from "sell".

SUEDZUCKER - Goldman Sachs added the stock to its Conviction Sell List and raised its price target to 13 euros from 12.5 euros.

RTL GROUP - Morgan Stanley cut the stock to "equal-weight" from "overweight" and cut its target price to 93.50 euros from 107 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.01 pct at Thursday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro ten Wolde)