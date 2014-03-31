FRANKFURT, March 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

BMW will expand production capacity in the United States by 50 percent and introduce another new offroad model, the German luxury carmaker said on Friday, in what amounts to a $1 billion bet on sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom plans to cut 2,000 to 2,500 jobs outside Germany at its IT services business T-Systems, in addition to 4,900 cuts planned in Germany, German magazine Focus reported on Saturday, citing supervisory board sources.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Moving to offset shortages of a common saline used in hospitals and dialysis centers, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that it will temporarily allow Fresenius Kabi USA LLC to distribute normal saline from its manufacturing facility in Norway.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Venezuela's government will allow foreign airlines such as Lufthansa to repatriate $3.8 billion in ticket sales revenues that had been stuck inside the country due to currency controls, Venezuela's airline industry association said on Friday.

RWE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

RWE said it signed a contract to sell oil and gas production arm DEA to a group of investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, sealing a deal that has been criticised by senior German politicians amid the Crimea crisis.

Separately, Germany's North Rhine Westphalia state will study whether RWE's Garzweiler II brown coal mining region should be operated beyond 2030, state premier Hannelore Kraft told reporters on Friday.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The property lender may pay shareholders a special dividend because the acquisition of Corealcredit has bolstered its capital, its finance chief said in a Saturday newspaper interview.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

TAG Immobilien agreed to sell the bulk of its commercial real estate business to Apollo Global Management in a deal worth 297 million euros as it seeks to focus on residential properties.

TUI AG

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The tourism group still aims to exit its holding in Hapag-Lloyd and has no plans to participate in a capital increase at the container shipping firm, Chief Executive Friedrich Joussen told WirtschaftsWoche magazine. He also affirmed a target of reaching 1 billion euros core profit in 2014/15.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The mobile phone company may pay a special dividend or buy back shares if it does not make any further acquisitions by 2015, Chief Executive Paschalis Choulidis told Welt am Sonntag.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German state of Thuringia denied a magazine report that it was considering buying more shares in Jenoptik, a maker of laser technology and optical systems.

Evotec

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The biotech firm said it agreed to jointly develop pain killers with Panion Ltd, a subsidiary of Convergence Pharmaceuticals Holdings, over the next three years.

QSC

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

2013 annual report due. The internet service company said it expected its 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to decline to 60-70 million euros from 77.8 million last year as it invests more in its products.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Air Berlin said on Saturday it had enough money to run its business, denying claims by an investor rights group it was trying to hide its financial difficulties by twice delaying publication of its annual results.

GRAMMER

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The maker automotive interiors said it expected stable 2014 operating earnings and an appreciable increase in revenue over the previous. It said on Feb. 20 that its annual earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 18 percent.

MLP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The financial services provider has had "very satisfactory" start to the year, Chief Executive Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg told German weekly Euro am Sonntag, saying "things are better than 12 months ago". He also said he expected the life, health and long-term care insurance business had reached its lowest point now.

WACKER NEUSON

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The construction machinery maker said it was targeting 2014 revenue of 1.25-1.3 billion euros, with an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of 13 to 14 percent. It already reported on March 3 that its annual EBITDA rose to 153 million euros from 142 million.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - Commerzbank cuts to "hold" from "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German inflation-adjusted February retail sales were up 1.3 pct m/m, up 2.0 pct y/y, according to the Federal Statistics Office.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger)