UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, April 1 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
ALLIANZ
Allianz subsidiary Pacific Investment Management Co., known as Pimco, has been removed as the subadvisor of two bond funds totalling $3.7 billion offered by ING U.S. Investment Management, according to a regulatory filing with the SEC
BASF, THYSSENKRUPP
Germany plans to exempt existing power plants operated by firms making their own electricity from a surcharge to support renewable energy, a draft law seen by Reuters showed on Monday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank, the world's largest currency trader, has placed on leave a director of institutional foreign exchange sales as part of an internal investigation into potential exchange rate manipulation, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
VW, DAIMLER, BMW
German car makers are increasingly dependant on China for growth, a study showed on Monday. Last year Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler together sold about 28 percent of their cars and light commercial vehicles in China, up from 12 percent in 2008, according to a study by consultancy EY.
AAREAL BANK
Aareal said it had completed the acquisition of Corealcredit Bank AG. Aareal plans to introduce a domination and profit transfer agreement shortly, the lender said.
SOFTWARE AG
Software AG said it had agreed to sell its SAP consulting business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to Scheer Group GmbH but did not disclose financial terms for the deal.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
XING AG - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.82 pct, S&P 500 +0.79 pct, Nasdaq +1.04 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.24 percent at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
March unemployment figures due at 0755 GMT. Seen down 10,000 jobs. Unemployment rate seen stable at 6.8 pt.
March Markit/BME manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen stable at 53.8.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
DIARIES
