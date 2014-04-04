FRANKFURT, April 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated unchanged

Commerzbank subsidiary mBank, Poland's fourth largest bank, is to seek a partner for its insurance arm, launching a process that could include an eventual sale of the business, it said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Final day of a three day pilots' strike that has seen the cancellation of 3,800 flights and is costing the airline tens of millions of euros.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The world's largest dialysis company Fresenius Medical Care expects its ongoing cost cutting programme to yield annual efficiency gains of $300 million from 2017, it said on Thursday.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

The group is considering further acquisitions in the field of IT, an executive told Handelsblatt.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The European Commission has launched a formal investigation into whether Etihad Airway's stake in Air Berlin is compliant with European law, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing a spokesman for the European Commission.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HENKEL - 1.22 eur per preferred share dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

TALANX - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones flat, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial orders for February up 0.6 pct m/m vs 0.1 pct rise in Reuters poll.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

