FRANKFURT, June 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

France is continuing to press for guarantees from contenders to buy energy assets from Alstom, as Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries consider a joint move to challenge a formal offer from General Electric.

The race to acquire power activities from Alstom, is entering a crucial week, with Siemens due to present an offer by Monday ahead of a June 23 cut-off date set by GE for its 12.4 billion euros ($16.88 billion) bid for all of Alstom's energy assets.

Separately, Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is pursuing its investigation of alleged corruption at Alstom, with the Attorney General giving permission for the SFO to prosecute the company and former employees for alleged overseas bribery if considered appropriate, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Related news

BAYER

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc said it halted patient enrolment and dosing in all ongoing early-stage trials of two of its experimental cancer drugs over concerns of bone damage. The drugs are part of a collaboration with Bayer.

Separately, Bayer faces its first law suits in the United States over anti-clotting drug Xarelto, one of its top five medicines, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported on Saturday, citing company sources.

Related news

RWE

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Germany's Economy Ministry is investigating whether to block the sale of RWE's oil and gas unit DEA to a group of investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Related news

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Lufthansa is considering creating a new low-cost platform within its Eurowings regional carrier to compete against budget rivals like Ryanair and Easyjet, Der Spiegel magazine reported.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Supervisory board member Suzanne Labarge is stepping down from that body as of June 30 and is expected to be replaced by Louise M. Parent, a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman said.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Russia's slackening growth and weakening rouble are having a knock-on effect for Volkswagen and Opel vehicle sales there, German magazine Der Spiegel reported.

Related news

AIRBUS

No indication

Airbus Group and Safran are set to boost co-operation with a joint venture in space launchers, aiming to galvanize Europe's competitive response to U.S. low-cost rival SpaceX, people familiar with the matter said.

Related news

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company plans to increase its investments outside Germany due to high labour and energy costs at home, its chief executive told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Related news

HAWESKO

Indicated unchanged

The wine retailer is on the lookout for takeover targets who have sales in the double-digit million euro range to help its expansion in Europe, its chief executive told Euro am Sonntag newspaper.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HAWESKO - 1.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

TAG IMMOBILIEN - dividend 0.35 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.25 pct, S&P 500 +0.31 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Jonathan Gould and Harro ten Wolde)