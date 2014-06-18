FRANKFURT, June 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The French government is willing to take a stake of 10 percent or more in Alstom alongside Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) as part of the Japanese firm's joint offer with Siemens, an Alstom union representative told Reuters on Tuesday.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 3.5 percent higher

The German defence group will sign a 2.7 billion euro ($3.7 billion) deal in the coming weeks for the production of 980 Fuchs 2 military vehicles for Algeria, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Moody's has downgraded the company's ratings to Baa2 with a stable outlook.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

WIRECARD - 0.12 eur/shr dividend proposed

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

AIR BERLIN - no dividend proposed

STROEER - 0.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BRENNTAG AG - 2.60 eur/shr dividend

BAYWA AG - 0.75 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - Jefferies starts with "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.

