UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT Aug 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
The head of the telcoms firm's Polish unit will leave his job after weaker than expected results there, Handelsblatt reported.
The paper also reported that the Federal Network agency is aiming to make frequencies to expand mobile broadband coverage available from 2017.
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The German chipmaker late on Wednesday announced the takeover of Silicon Valley-based International Rectifier for about $3 billion in cash, in its biggest-ever acquisition.
RWE
Indicated unchanged
Britain's opposition Labour Party has pledged to give energy regulator Ofgem the power to cancel electricity and gas suppliers' licences if they repeatedly breach rules and cause harm to their customers.
GEA GROUP
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The German industrial machinery and process engineering group said late Wednesday it will reorganise its operational activities in a bid to reduce costs by 100 million euros a year by the end of 2017.
On Thursday, it said the move would include about 1,000 job cuts over the next two to three years.
RTL
No indication available
The broadcaster cut its 2014 outlook on Thursday, citing among other a new advertising tax in Hungary that hit its earnings in the first half of the year.
BORUSSIA DORTMUND
Down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The soccer club will on Thursday announce a capital increase that could bring it around 110 million euros ($146 million) in new funds, German business daily Handelsblatt reported.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company said it affirmed its outlook for 2014 earnings before interest and tax of about 118 million euros after first-half EBIT rose to 58.5 million euros from 55.8 million.
AIR BERLIN
Down 2.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Germany's second largest airline said late on Wednesday it will cut the number of seats it offers and reduce the number of aircraft it operates as it launches a new plan to return to profits. It reported a slightly narrower Q2 EBIT loss of 6.9 million euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.02 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German August Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.8 vs 52.4, Services PMI seen at 55.7 vs 56.7.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7525 euro)
