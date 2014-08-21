FRANKFURT Aug 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated unchanged

The head of the telcoms firm's Polish unit will leave his job after weaker than expected results there, Handelsblatt reported.

The paper also reported that the Federal Network agency is aiming to make frequencies to expand mobile broadband coverage available from 2017.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The German chipmaker late on Wednesday announced the takeover of Silicon Valley-based International Rectifier for about $3 billion in cash, in its biggest-ever acquisition.

RWE

Indicated unchanged

Britain's opposition Labour Party has pledged to give energy regulator Ofgem the power to cancel electricity and gas suppliers' licences if they repeatedly breach rules and cause harm to their customers.

GEA GROUP

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The German industrial machinery and process engineering group said late Wednesday it will reorganise its operational activities in a bid to reduce costs by 100 million euros a year by the end of 2017.

On Thursday, it said the move would include about 1,000 job cuts over the next two to three years.

RTL

No indication available

The broadcaster cut its 2014 outlook on Thursday, citing among other a new advertising tax in Hungary that hit its earnings in the first half of the year.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The soccer club will on Thursday announce a capital increase that could bring it around 110 million euros ($146 million) in new funds, German business daily Handelsblatt reported.

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company said it affirmed its outlook for 2014 earnings before interest and tax of about 118 million euros after first-half EBIT rose to 58.5 million euros from 55.8 million.

AIR BERLIN

Down 2.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Germany's second largest airline said late on Wednesday it will cut the number of seats it offers and reduce the number of aircraft it operates as it launches a new plan to return to profits. It reported a slightly narrower Q2 EBIT loss of 6.9 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.02 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August Markit flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.8 vs 52.4, Services PMI seen at 55.7 vs 56.7.

