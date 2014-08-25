FRANKFURT Aug 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.4 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The company remains confident about business in China, even though growth in the country has slowed, board member Martin Brudermueller told German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

He added the group had suffered a slight delay in reaching its target of locally producing 75 percent of the chemical products it sells in the Asia/Pacific region by 2020, adding the share was currently about 60 percent.

CAR PARTS SUPPLIERS

Continental indicated 1.3 percent higher

Three German car parts suppliers have been told by China they can no longer manage their Chinese units independently but need to form partnerships with local peers, the chief executive of auto parts maker ElringKlinger told a German paper, adding ElringKlinger was not affected.

E.ON

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Utilities Enel, A2A and GDF Suez Italia have shown interest in buying E.ON Italia's 800,000 commercial customers, according to the Sunday edition of business daily Il Sole 24 Ore. E.ON Italia is trying to sell its domestic assets because low power and gas demand is depressing returns.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said late on Friday it had decided to launch industrial action against Lufthansa after labour talks failed to produce an agreement.

Separately, Iceland lowered its warning code for possible volcanic disruption to the aviation industry to orange from red on Sunday after further analysis of an apparent eruption under a glacier found there had been no eruption after all.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The company aims to lower costs for power from offshore wind parks by about 40 percent to less than 10 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) by 2020, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing an interview with Markus Tacke, who heads the group's wind power business.

Tacke also said the company would soon announce a new strategy to connect offshore wind parks to the power grid.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The German steel and industrial group confirmed it plans to save 500 million euros ($660 million) by consolidating the procurement activities of its various business units, the group's chief human resources officer told German newspaper Rheinische Post.

A spokesman for ThyssenKrupp said the 500 million euros target was part of an existing programme that envisages 2.3 billion of savings by the end of the group's fiscal year 2014/2015.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus is considering a sale of its 49 percent stake in submarine supplier Atlas Elektronik as part of a reshuffle of its military business, German newspaper Die Welt reported on its website on Friday, citing industry sources.

HOCHTIEF

Indicatec 0.7 percent higher

The builder's Australian unit Leighton said a federal court had approved the settlement of a class action suit brought against it by shareholders over write-downs on some of its projects in 2011.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Germany's Economy Ministry has approved plans by defence group Rheinmetall to deliver a tank assembly plant to Algeria, according to a reply sent by the ministry following a request from a member of parliament. i

PUMA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Chile's soccer federation wants to terminate its sponsorship deal with Puma after alleged blunders by the German sportswear company, including providing the Chilean squad with Ghana soccer apparel in the run-up to the World Cup, according to a newspaper report on Friday.

DF DEUTSCHE FORFAIT

Down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company said an auditor told it that it could not approve its 2013 financial statements because the German trade financier was still being scrutinised by a U.S. regulator in connection with trade sanctions.

MAGFORCE

Up 4.3 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The medical group aims for sales of 100-150 million euros by the end of 2018, Chief Executive Ben Lipps told weekly Welt am Sonntag in an interview, adding the company would carefully examine the need for potential capital measures next year.

MIFA

Down 48 percent in early Frankfurt trade

German bicycle manufacturer Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke (Mifa) has struck a restructuring deal that includes a debt-for-equity swap, a capital increase, and a cash life-line from India's Hero Cycles IPO-HERO.BO.

SUESS MICROTEC

Up 1.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company said on Monday its had terminated the appointment of Chief Executive Frank Averdung with immediate effect due to differing views regarding corporate strategy.

WMF

No indication available

By Aug. 22, 1400 CET, 40.14 percent of holders of preferred shares in German cutlery and coffee-machine maker WMF have accepted the takeover bid by KKR, according to a mandatory announcement on www.finedining-offer.com, the website dedicated to the deal.

The offer period runs until Aug. 25. KKR needs the approval of 75 percent of holders of WMF's preferred shares.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at Monday's close.

ROCKET INTERNET

Ten of the German venture capital firm's key shareholdings, including furniture trader Home24 and Russia's Lamoda, made a combined operating loss of about 431 million euros last year, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday that Rocket Internet is close to announcing plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business Climate seen at 107.0 vs 108.0, Current Conditions seen at 112.0 vs 112.9, Expectations seen at 102.5 vs 103.4.

