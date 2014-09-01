FRANKFURT, Sept 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

RUSSIA SANCTIONS

The European Union threatened Russia with new trade sanctions if Moscow fails to start reversing its action in Ukraine, but sharp divisions among leaders at a summit in Brussels left the timing of any measures uncertain.

Related news

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The number of packages mailed in Germany last year rose 6 percent to 2.1 billion, of which 1.1 billion went from online retailers and other senders to private households, Die Welt newspaper said.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Iliad finance chief Thomas Reynaud said late on Friday that the French telecom firm's $15 billion bid for T-Mobile US made in early August remained "pertinent", but declined to comment further on the potential deal.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa indicated 0.5 percent higher

Iceland cut its ash warning level for aviation to orange from red on Sunday, saying a fresh fissure eruption in Iceland's Bardarbunga volcano system was not creating ash.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

A consortium of Areva and Siemens on Monday said start-up of Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor would be further delayed due to problems in the plant's instrumentation and control system.

Related news

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The forklift truck maker was able to offset a 12 percent decline in new orders from Russia in the first half of 2014 with higher services revenues and sales of used equipment, its Chief Executive Hans-Georg Frey told Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

Related news

TIPP24

Indicated 9.6 percent lower

The lottery firm cut its 2014 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) outlook to 10-20 million euros from 15-25 million after a player at minority holding MyLotto24 won a 44-million-euro jackpot.

Related news

SAG SOLARSTROM

Down 63 percent in early Frankfurt trade

German solar firm SAG Solarstrom AG, which filed for insolvency late last year, said on Saturday it agreed to be acquired by Shunfeng Photovoltaic International for 65 million euros.

Related news

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

WACKER CHEMIE - JP Morgan raises the stock to "neutral" from "underweight", lifts its price target to 88 euros from 75 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Monday's close.

RAIL STRIKE

German rail workers' union GDL called a three-hour strike on Monday to put pressure on state-controlled rail operator Deutsche Bahn in a pay dispute.

Related news

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.2 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous three months, the Federal Statistics Office confirmed in a detailed breakdown of data released on Monday.

Separately, final composite Markit PMI figures for August due at 0755 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen unchanged at 52.0, Services PMI seen unchanged at 56.4.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)