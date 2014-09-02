UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, Sept 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BASF, BAYER, LANXESS
BASF indicated 0.1 percent higher
Bayer indicated unchanged
Lanxess indicated 0.2 percent higher
Chemicals trade group VCI is due to publish its Q2 report.
Separately, Bayer said new data in a Phase IIIb study showed anti-clotting pill Xarelto reduces the risk of cardiovascular events.
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher
Daimler indicated unchanged
Volkswagen indicated 1.1 percent higher
German August car sales figures due.
Separately, Thailand is set to approve the construction of a Volkswagen factory near the port of Bangkok, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing the Thai investment authority BOI.
CONTINENTAL, BOSCH
Continental indicated 0.8 percent lower
The European trade body in China said Beijing is not planning to force foreign auto parts suppliers operating in the country to form local joint ventures, dismissing a report last week that had stirred concern among European firms.
TIPP24
Indicated 6.2 percent higher
One day after unveiling a profit warning, Tipp24 reverted to its previous outlook, saying the report of a jackpot that had prompted the warning had been mistaken. It once again expects revenues of 135-145 million euros ($177-190 million) and EBIT of 15-25 million euros in 2014, in line with guidance issued on Aug. 6.
MVV ENERGIE
Indication 0.4 percent lower
The Germany utility is in "serious talks" to take a strategic stake in wind and solar energy park developer Juwi AG , Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources close to MVV.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Nikkei +1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
UBER
A Frankfurt court has issued a temporary injunction against U.S. car service Uber, saying the group was no longer allowed to offer its services.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
