FRANKFURT, Sept 4 he DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0623 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

The European Central Bank faces intense market pressure to take policy action on Thursday and risks losing credibility if it fails to back up a dovish message delivered by President Mario Draghi late last month.

Related news

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Investors pulled cash from the Pimco Total Return Fund for a 16th straight month in August despite some improvement in performance for the world's largest bond fund.

Pimco is a unit of Allianz.

Related news

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.2 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated unchanged

Carmakers reported U.S. sales figures for August. BMW's vehicles sales were up 5.5 percent, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz 9.4 percent and Audi's 22.1 percent. Volkswagen saw its deliveries decline by 12.8 percent. Table:

Related news

BAYER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Bayer CropScience plans to invest close to $1 billion in the United States between 2013 and 2016 to help it grow faster than the U.S. market, it said on Wednesday.

Related news

COMMERZBANK

Indicated unchanged

German lender Commerzbank AG is nearing agreement with U.S. authorities over its dealings with Iran and other countries under U.S. sanctions, sources familiar with the matter said.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Billionaire investor William Ackman has tapped Deutsche Bank and UBS to handle the listing of one of his hedge fund portfolios in London later this year, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Related news

BILFINGER

Indicated 8.9 percent lower

German industrial services and construction group Bilfinger issued its third profit warning since the end of June late on Wednesday, saying it had reevaluated risks and opportunities since its chief executive quit in August.

Related news

HUGO BOSS

No indication available

European private equity firm Permira plans further sales of shares in German fashion retailer Hugo Boss after it sold an 11 percent stake on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Related news

SENATOR ENTERTAINMENT

No indication available

Senator Entertainment said late on Wednesday it had secured support from Sapinda Holding for its restructuring and planned merger with Wild Bunch.

Related news

INDEX CHANGES AS OF SEPT. 22:

MDAX

IN: DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, KION

OUT: RATIONAL, SGL CARBON

TECDAX

IN: RIB SOFTWARE

OUT: PSI

SDAX

IN: RATIONAL, SGL CARBON, BRAAS MONIER, STABILUS

OUT: DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, KION, HAWESKO, BALDA

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.06 pct, S&P 500 -0.08 pct, Nasdaq -0.56 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial orders rose 4.6 percent in July from the previous month to their highest level in more than a year, Economy Ministry data showed on Thursday, helped by a strong increase in contracts for capital goods and above-average big ticket items.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)