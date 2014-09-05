BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0642 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

UKRAINE/RUSSIA CRISIS

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko said he would order a ceasefire on Friday if a peace plan opening the way for a political settlement was signed in talks in Minsk.

Also, the European Union is expected to announce a new round of sanctions, including possible restrictions on buying government bonds and lending to state companies.

Related news

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

French insurer AXA has offered 500-600 million zlotys ($154-185 million) for the insurance arm at mBank, Commerzbank's Polish unit and the country's No.4 lender, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated unchanged

A Manhattan federal judge said on Thursday that investors may pursue a lawsuit accusing 12 major banks, including Deutsche Bank, of violating antitrust law by fixing prices and restraining competition in the roughly $21 trillion market for credit default swaps.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The airline said it would cancel over 200 flights on Friday evening due to a six-hour strike announced by pilots' union VC that affects short-haul Lufthansa flights leaving Frankfurt airport.

Related news

KLOECKNER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The German steel trader sees growth of more than 2 percent in the European steel industry next year, its chief executive told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Related news

RHEINMETALL

Indicated unchanged

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel is due to meet executives and unions from the defence sector on Friday to discuss a more restrictive policy on arms exports he has introduced.

Related news

SAF-HOLLAND

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The company announced plans to issue a convertible bond worth about 100 million euros ($129 million) . It said it would use the proceeds partly to refinance existing debt.

Related news

AIR BERLIN

No indication available

Germany's second-biggest airline said its August traffic in terms of passenger kilometres rose 3 percent.

Related news

RIB SOFTWARE

No indication available

The company, which is due to join the TecDAX later this month, said late Thursday it expects to win a large-scale order for its iTwo software that would be in excess of 10 million euros ($13 million).

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial output rose far more than forecast in July, posting its biggest monthly increase since March 2012, as factories ramped up their production of capital goods, data from the Economy Ministry showed on Friday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 3.2402 Polish zloty) ($1 = 0.7730 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)