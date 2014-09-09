BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Cost cutting initiatives at the lender's wealth management division are progressing faster than planned under Deutsche Bank's group strategy, a top executive at the unit, Bernd Amlung, was cited as saying by daily Boersen-Zeitung.

Amlung added, however, that the bank's institutional asset management business in Germany was still "punching below its weight".

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The head of Daimler's trucks unit, Wolfgang Bernhard, told Boersen-Zeitung that the division was on track to meet its full-year goals despite a difficult market environment.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Traffic figures for August due at 1100 GMT.

Related news

EVOTEC

Indicated 24 percent lower

The biotechnology company may miss its profit target for 2014 after a trial involving a drug for which it expected to receive royalties was halted.

Related news

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

The telecoms operator said it planned to raise 3.62 billion euros ($4.66 billion) via a capital increase to partially finance its acquisition of E-Plus, the German business of Dutch peer KPN.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.15 pct, S&P 500 -0.31 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (1 US dollar = 0.7766 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)