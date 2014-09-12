BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0653 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated up 0.2 percent

RHEINMETALL

Indicated up 0.5 percent

German tank manufacturer Rheinmetall is interested in a takeover of rival Krauss Maffei Wegmann and Thyssenkrupp's submarine business, German daily Handelsblatt said on Friday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Volkswagen expects synergies of at least 200 million euros ($258 million) in the trucks business by year end, the division's chief executive Leif Oestling told Germany's Boersenzeitung. Synergies of at least 650 million will take another 10 to 15 years, Oestling said.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated up 0.3 percent

The airline is in talks with Cologne airport over using it as the base for its potential new low-cost long haul unit, the airport's chief executive and an airline spokesman told German regional daily Rheinische Post.

RWE

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The German utility is planning to expand a cost-cutting programme at its power plant unit to battle tough market conditions, a German regional paper reported on Friday.

AIRBUS

Indicated up 0.6 percent in early floor trading

Airbus and Qatar Airways have resolved a three-month old dispute that had been blocking the delivery of the first of 10 A380s ordered by the Gulf airline, industry sources said.

Separately, industry sources said Airbus had been forced to hold off the first flight of the A320neo because of what one described as a "minor" technical issue that emerged in testing.

Airbus could put its units Atlas Elektronik and Optronics up for sale, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing industry sources.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated down 3.3 percent

The fashion retailer reported its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation remained almost flat in the third quarter at 22.7 million euros.

METRO

Indicated up 0.3 percent

The new management of Karstadt, a rival department store chain, said that competitors worked with 20 percent fewer staff, as they set out their initial plans on restructuring of Karstadt. They said decisions on store closures had not yet been taken.

TUI AG

Indicated up 0.4 percent

Hapag-Lloyd, in which TUI holds a 22 percent stake, and Compania SudAmericana de Vapores secured conditional European Union approval on Thursday for their tie-up to create the world's fourth-largest container shipping company.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The real estate firm said chief executive Rolf Elgeti is stepping down from his post early and will move to a role on the supervisory board.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Indicated 1.1 percent higher on Frankfurt floor trading

German private equity company Deutsche Beteiligungs AG raised its forecast for 2013/14 on Friday after the sale of all its shares in Homag Group AG.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated up 0.2 percent

European Union antitrust regulators approved on Thursday British broadcaster BSkyB's planned $9 billion takeover of Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, which will make it the biggest pay-TV provider in Europe.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.12 pct, S&P 500 up 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.12 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei up 0.25 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Wholesale price index for August due at 0600 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (1 US dollar = 0.7739 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Edward Taylor)