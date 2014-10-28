FRANKFURT Oct 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The chemicals maker said it would expand the production
capacity for tertiary Butylamine at a plant in Nanjing, China,
to meet increasing demand for tyre additives in China and Asia
Pacific.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Q3 operating profit more than doubled to 232.5 million
euros($295 million), beating a Reuters poll forecast of 219
million, helped by a increased trading activity, and flattered
by the absence of legal expenses which had burdened the
year-earlier result.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company's T-Mobile US business posted record
subscriber growth in the third quarter on the back of aggressive
marketing campaigns, but booked wider-than-expected losses due
to the cost of integrating its MetroPCS network.
CELESIO
Indicated 3.4 percent lower
The drug distributor lowered its 2014 operating profit
forecast on Tuesday, saying the unfavourable situation in
Germany, France and Brazil was affecting earnings more than
previously expected.
DMG MORI SEIKI
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The cutting-machine toolmaker plans to pay a higher dividend
for 2014, it said on Tuesday, reiterating its full-year
forecast.
DUERR, HOMAG
Duerr indicated 0.7 percent higher
Homag indicated 0.3 percent lower
Duerr unit Homag said Chief Executive Markus Flik will be
replaced by Duerr CFO Ralph Heuwing, effective Dec. 1,
2014.
GEA GROUP
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Q3 results due. The company already published quarterly
figures for revenuesa and new orders on Oct. 13 and affirmed its
2014 outlook. EBIT is seen up 11 percent 118 million euros.
Poll:
MAN SE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
MAN slightly lowered its full-year profit forecast as
third-quarter underlying earnings slumped by half to 82 million
euros amid weakening truck demand.
TUI AG
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 0900 GMT.
Shareholders of TUI AG are being asked to approve plans to merge
TUI AG with TUI Travel.
A spokesman for TUI said the company now saw synergies of
170 million euros from the merger, compared with previous
expectations for 100 million euros.
AIXTRON
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The chip equipment maker said its third-quarter operating
loss had widened due to higher research and development expenses
and a drop in utilisation rates at its LED chip customers that
weighed on revenues.
COMDIRECT
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The online broker owned by Commerzbank kept its
2014 pretax profit target unchanged at 75 million euros after
reporting third-quarter financial results.
GRENKELEASING
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
The IT services leasing provider raised its 2014 profit
forecast, saying it saw net profit reaching 62-64 million euros,
after reporting third-quarter financial results.
SHW
No indication available
The company affirmed its forecast for 2014 forecast for
adjusted EBITDA of 39-41.5 million euros after reporting
third-quarter financial results.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Cantor raises the stock to
"buy" from" hold" and cuts its target price to 61 euros from 62
euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German September import prices +0.3 pct m/m, -1.6 pct y/y.
Were seen -0.1 pct m/m, -2.0 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7875 euro)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)