FRANKFURT Oct 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The bank reported a quarterly net loss of 92 million euros on Wednesday as heavy legal costs outweighed a rise in investment banking earnings. Germany's top lender reported quarterly pretax income of 266 million euros, lifted by a 4 percent pretax profit rise from investment banking.

Separately, the bank said on Tuesday it will reshuffle top management by naming Marcus Schenck, former finance chief at energy group E.ON and Goldman Sachs banker, as chief financial officer and putting current CFO Stefan Krause in charge of operations and strategy.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company's T-Mobile US Inc unit warned on Tuesday that its torrid growth rate in subscribers fuelled by aggressive promotions would slow in the fourth quarter along with billings per customer.

Related news

LINDE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Former Chief Executive Wolfgang Reitzle is probably not going to become the chairman of the industrial gases supplier's supervisory board, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Ltd, a Chinese joint venture of Volkswagen AG, will recall 270,635 Audi cars in China due to an air bag software issue, China's quality watchdog said on Wednesday.

Related news

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus Group said on Tuesday it plans to start production at its first U.S. factory with the larger A321 jetliner instead of the A320 as originally planned, a move that reflects rising demand for the bigger jet.

Related news

TUI AG

Indicated 3.5 percent higher

Shareholders in both German travel and tourism group TUI AG and British travel group TUI Travel on Tuesday approved the pair's plans to merge.

Related news

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 4 percent higher

The chipmaker said on Wednesday its third-quarter operating profit rose 61 percent as makers of smartphones and tablets, who use its chips, were increasing production.

Related news

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Q3 results due after market close. The company's adjusted EBIT is seen down 2.9 percent at $85.2 million. Poll:

Separately, the company announced a broad agreement with Japan's Astellas Pharma to develop companion diagnostics.

Related news

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 4.3 percent higher

The business software maker on Wednesday reported a flat third-quarter operating profit as cost cuts started to pay off amid a turnaround of its consulting business.

Related news

RATIONAL

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The supplier of commercial kitchens expects further growth in 2015 after confirming its outlook for stronger sales and earnings this year. Sales rose by 10 percent and operating profit by 21 percent in the third quarter, the group said on Wednesday.

Related news

CANCON

Indicated 0.3 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The company said preliminary earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, nearly doubled to 15.5 million euros in the third-quarter.

Related news

ENBW

Indicated 3.55 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The utility is talking to labour representatives about "personnel adjustments" that may affect several hundred employees, German paper Stuttgarter Nachrichten reported, citing a company spokesman.

This may be realised through employees switching jobs internally but could also include some job cuts, the paper quoted the spokesman as saying.

Related news

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BAYER - Bernstein raises the stock to "outperform" from "market perform" and raises target price to 123 from 110 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Christoph Steitz and Kirsti Knolle)