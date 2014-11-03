BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The drug maker said on Monday that it bought Dihon Pharmaceutical Group in China for about 460 million euros amid its efforts to strengthen its life sciences portfolio.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The car maker has opened a research and development (R&D) centre in Beijing tasked with further tuning its Mercedes-Benz brand to wealthy Chinese tastes and closing the sales gap with Audi AG and BMW AG.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The postal company said on Friday it appointed Melanie Kreis, finance chief of the DHL Express division, as the group's human resources chief.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Slovenia has narrowed the field of bidders for its largest telecoms provider to Deutsche Telekom and four buyout firms, several sources said on Friday, as the government presses ahead with a privatisation plan.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The company said it had decided to refrain from bidding for assets being sold as part of the merger between Lafarge and Holcim.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) will abstain from industrial action during negotiations with airline Lufthansa over pay and early retirement benefits, Germany's Focus magazine reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Q3 results due from premium unit Audi.

AIRBUS

Indicated 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The group is in talks with China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd (CALG) 1848.HK for a potential $9-11 billion order of about 100 A320 jetliners, French daily Le Figaro said on Friday.

METRO AG

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The German retail giant which owns the Kaufhof chain of department stores, said it had held exploratory talks about purchasing rival Karstadt, adding it was not aggressively pursuing a deal.

Investment group Haniel has ended an agreement with fellow stakeholder BVG on pooling both companies' shares in Metro.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The pay-TV provider swung to a first-quarter net profit of 12.3 million euros ($15.4 million) as it signed up close to 100,000 new subscribers for its services.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated unchanged

The property group said on Monday that it is selling a portfolio of 1,150 units. It did not disclose the sales price.

SGL GROUP

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The group's Chief Executive Juergen Koehler plans to restructure the carbon specialist and to annually review each business line to its future viability, daily "Handelsblatt" reported on Monday.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Media company Burda further trimmed its stake in the online pet supplies retailer to about 34 percent, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

Proceeds from the listing of Rocket Internet shares were lowered to around 1.4 billion euros ($1.75 bln), from an initially targeted 1.6 billion euros, regulatory filings to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange late on Friday show.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

TAG IMMOBILIEN - HSBC cuts to "neutral" from "overweight" and raises target price to 10.1 from 11.4 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei closed for a public holiday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October Markit PMI figures due at 0855 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen unchanged at 51.8, services PMI unchanged at 54.8.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

