UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 11 Germany's DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
EU-GREECE
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras comfortably won a confidence vote on his plan to cancel a deeply unpopular bailout programme and challenge European leaders as both sides prepare for a showdown at meetings in Brussels this week.
KUKA
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The industrial robot maker beat its own and market forecasts for the fourth quarter as demand for its automation systems outpaced that for individual machines.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The medical technology firm reported a smaller-than-expected increase in quarterly operating profit as it spent more on research and development.
GERRESHEIMER
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The drugs-packaging firm eked out a 1 percent increase in adjusted core profit for 2014 as slower sales of glass products such as pharma jars held back growth.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company's Australian business Leighton reported full-year net profit of A$676.5 million, up 33 per cent from A$508.7 million in 2013.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, ended January with a decrease in U.S. government-related holdings and increased its holdings in mortgage securities, according to the Newport Beach, California-based firm's website on Tuesday.
Pimco also named Joachim Fels managing director and global economic advisor.
EVONIK
Shares down 0.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Shareholder RAG Stiftung announced plans to issue a bond convertible into Evonik shares.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) called a two-day strike at Lufthansa's Germanwings short-haul budget airline as a long-running row over retirement benefits and the airline's low-cost expansion plans entered a new year.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The number of passengers passing through Frankfurt airport rose 1.3 percent to 4.06 million in January, Fraport said in a statement on Wednesday.
BILFINGER, PROSIEBENSAT.1
Bilfinger indicated 0.2 percent higher
ProSiebenSat.1 indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German industrial services group said its new chief financial officer would be Axel Salzmann, currently CFO of German broadcast group ProSiebenSat.1.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The publisher agreed to a joint venture between online real estate portals Immowelt and Immonet that values both entities together at 420 million euros.
AIRBUS
Frankfurt-listed shares up 0.1 pct in early trade
South Korea's Asiana Airlines Inc on Wednesday said it would buy 25 aeroplanes from Airbus Group NV for 3.1 trillion won ($2.83 billion) over seven years through to 2025.
DEUTZ
Indicated unchanged
The heavy engine maker is scrapping its joint venture with Swedish truck and busmaker Volvo in China, it said on Wednesday, citing a weak market situation.
EX-DIVIDEND
TUI AG - dividend 0.33 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - S&P Capital lower to "hold" from "buy"
NORMA GROUP - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform", raises its price target by 9 pct to 47 eur.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei closed for a public holiday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 1,096.1700 won) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.