FRANKFURT Feb 12 Germany's DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

UKRAINE CRISIS

A document seen by Reuters at talks on the Ukraine crisis suggested the sides may agree to end fighting in eastern Ukraine with a ceasefire starting on Feb. 14, the withdrawal of heavy weapons and the creation of a security zone.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

Commerzbank's fourth-quarter net profit edged higher to 77 million euros ($87.12 million), better than expected, as a falloff in loan loss provisions helped compensate for weaker revenue.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Moody's changes outlook to positive; affirms A3 ratings

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Pilots at Lufthansa's budget airline Germanwings started a two-day strike on Thursday as German pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) seeks to put pressure on management in a long-running row over pay and conditions.

RWE, E.ON

RWE indicated 0.1 percent higher

E.ON indicated 0.2 percent higher

German economy minister Sigmar Gabriel wants to have the power to set strategic and financial guidelines for the eventual new owners of Urenco, the uranium enrichment company co-owned by Germany, Britain and the Netherlands, as well as to fire top managers of the business, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The carmaker has closed two sales offices in India to cut costs, The Economic Times reported.

BILFINGER

Indicated 3.4 percent higher

The ailing German industrial services firm just met its 2014 guidance with a 35 percent drop in operating profit and said it would put its offshore and marine units up for sale.

KION

No indication available

The German forklift truck maker's operating profit margin rose to a record 10.3 percent in the fourth quarter as its core European market performed strongly and it saw strong growth in Asia and eastern Europe, it said on Thursday.

LEONI

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The automotive cable and wiring systems supplier reported a 2 percent increase in operating profit in the fourth quarter, in line with analyst forecasts, citing strong demand from carmakers and industrial firms.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The maker of aircraft engines beat estimates for fourth quarter operating profits as it benefited from demand for engines for new passenger jets and favourable currency trends.

VILLEROY & BOCH

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

2014 results due.

ZALANDO

Indicated 8.5 percent

The online retailer said its fourth-quarter adjusted EBIT jumped to 66 million euros from 13 million, with a margin that widened to 9.9 from 2.4 percent. It said investments would mean its margin wouldn't rise further in 2015.

MVV ENERGIE

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Germany's seventh-largest utility by sales, said its target of reaching up to 195 million euros in operating profit this year had become more challenging, citing mild temperatures that curbed energy demand.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

INFINEON - 0.18 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SIEMENS - Morgan Stanley cuts to "underweight" from "equal-weight", price target to 87 euros from 100 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.04 pct, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq +0.28 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.85 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European Union countries were confirmed at -1.3 percent month-on-month and -0.5 percent on the year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

