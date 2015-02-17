FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 17 Germany's DAX top-30 index was poised to open down 0.7 on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0737 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated down 2.4 percent

Commerzbank indicated down 2.2 percent

Talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers over the country's debt crisis broke down late on Monday when Athens rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its international bailout package as "unacceptable".

Deutsche Bank has appointed Mark Cullen as global head of group audit as of March 1, according to a copy of an internal memo which was provided to Reuters by Deutsche Bank

AUTOS

Volkswagen indicated down 1.1 percent

Daimler indicated down 1.2 percent

BMW indicated down 0.8 percent

New car sales in Europe rose 6.2 percent in January, industry data showed on Tuesday, as a gradual recovery in the region gained momentum and along with retail incentives and new product launches boosted demand for most brands. European sales of Volkswagen's namesake brand rose 8.3 percent, and registrations of Daimler's Mercedes vehicles and BMW cars rose 12.7 percent and 4.9 percent respectively.

Volkswagen said late on Monday it had recognised a new group caled the American Council of Employees to represent workers at its auto assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in addition to the United Auto Workers. The ACE is an alternative to, and has campaigned against, the UAW union, which a year ago lost an election to be the sole representative of workers at the plant.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated down 1 percent

Deutsche Boerse's derivatives exchange Eurex said on Tuesday it was experiencing a technical problem in its system.

C.A.T. OIL

Indicated down 0.7 percent

C.A.T. oil said a Cyprus court had issued an interim injunction against CAT Holding and its affiliated holding companies, prohibiting any transfer, pledging, misappropriation or disposal of CAT Holding's assets, as well as of the 23.3 million shares CAT Holding has in C.A.T. oil. It said it believed that CAT Holding's voting rights attributed to the C.A.T. oil shares in principle remained unaffected by the interim injunction.

FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA

Indicated down 0.3 percent

Subsidiary Fresenius Kabi said late Monday it has sold its German oncology compounding business for an undisclosed amount.

FERRATUM OYJ

Indicated down 0.3 percent

Ferratum Oyj said it fully exercised a greenshoe option at an early stage and the free float now amounted to 30 percent.

SHW

No indication available

SHW said it had won a large order for Europe, North America and China, securing its growth into the next decade, after 2014 sales rose 18 percent.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LOTTO24 Berenberg cuts price target to 4 euros from 8.50 euros, rating "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

The U.S. markets were closed on Monday due to a holiday.

Nikkei closed down 0.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA German February ZEW indicators are due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 55 points, current conditions seen at 30 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Georgina Prodhan.)