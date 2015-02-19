FRANKFURT Feb 19 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

The German exchange operator saw net profit jump to 224 million euros in the last quarter of 2014, beating expectations, as trading volumes soared on uncertainties over the Ukrainian conflict and financial stability in Greece.

The company holds its annual press conference.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Q4 results due for unit T-Mobile US.

THYSSENKRUPP

The company said it issued a dual tranche bond with a total volume of 1.35 billion euros.

RHEINMETALL

Q4 results due. Operating profit seen down 36 percent at 71.6 million euros. Poll:

PROSIEBENSAT.1

The German broadcaster eyes German internet portal Verivox, which could be valued at as much as 300 million euros, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing sector sources.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Q4 results due. Operating profit seen up 37 percent at 96.6 million euros. Poll:

HAMBORNER REIT

The German real estate company will issue 4.55 million new shares at 8.993 euros apiece in a capital increase worth 40.9 million euros, it said on Wednesday.

TAKKT

Q4 results due. EBIT seen more than doubling to 24.3 million euros. Poll:

EX-DIVIDEND

BERTRAND - dividend 2.40 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.03 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

