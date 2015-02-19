FRANKFURT Feb 19 Germany's DAX top-30 index was poised to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0743 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

TOM TAILOR

Indicated up 4.0 percent

Tom Tailor said it returned to profitability in 2014 with recurring net income of 21 million euros.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated up 1.2 percent

Rheinmetall said problems at its defence division led to higher-than-expected charges of 58 million euros in 2014, meaning it missed its reduced guidance for the year despite a strong performance at its automotive unit.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated down 1.1 percent

The German exchange operator saw net profit jump to 224 million euros in the last quarter of 2014, beating expectations, as trading volumes soared on uncertainties over the Ukrainian conflict and financial stability in Greece.

The company holds its annual press conference.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated up 1.1 percent

Dialog Semiconductor posted a strong increase in fourth-quarter operating profit and said it expected another year of "good growth" in 2015, but said that its results are typically weaker in the first half than later in the year.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated down 0.8 percent

The German real estate company will issue 4.55 million new shares at 8.993 euros apiece in a capital increase worth 40.9 million euros, it said on Wednesday.

TAKKT

Indicated up 0.4 percent

Takkt says full-year turnover rose 3 percent to 980 million euros, in line with forecasts.

BASF

Indicated down 0.3 percent

Norway's Yara and BASF have agreed to invest a total of $600 million to build an ammonia plant at BASF's site in Freeport, Texas.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated down 0.2 percent

The company said it issued a dual tranche bond with a total volume of 1.35 billion euros.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated down 0.2 percent

The German broadcaster eyes German internet portal Verivox, which could be valued at as much as 300 million euros, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing sector sources.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated down 0.1 percent

Q4 results due for unit T-Mobile US.

EX-DIVIDEND

BERTRAND - dividend 2.40 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.03 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

