FRANKFURT, March 2 Germany's DAX top-30 index
was set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according
to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
GLOBAL ECONOMY
Activity in China's factory sector edged up to a seven-month
high in February but export orders shrank and deflationary
pressures persisted, a private business survey showed, adding to
the view that yet more interest rate cuts will be needed.
GREECE
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble urged the new
Greek government on Sunday to use a four-month extension it
obtained for its financial rescue to implement its reform plan
if it wanted to secure future help from abroad.
BMW, SIXT
BMW indicated 0.3 percent higher
Sixt indicated unchanged
Carsharing service DriveNow, a joint venture of BMW and Sixt
plans to expand outside of Germany to 15 cities in
Europe and 10 in North America, DriveNow CEO Nico Gabriel told
Wirtschafts Woche magazine.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The carmaker expects a breakthrough in technology for
self-driving cars by 2020, Die Welt daily cited Daimler manager
Ralf Herrtwich as saying in its Monday edition.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Services trade union Verdi has called a strike at Deutsche
Bank's Postbank unit for Monday over pay and job
guarantees, the latter a concern for the union amid talk
Deutsche Bank may be planning a divestment of retail operations.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SAP
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.2 percent higher
SAP indicated 0.1 percent lower
The chief executives of Deutsche Telekom and SAP are due to
speak at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
RWE will complete a 5 billion euro ($5.59 billion) deal to
sell oil and gas unit DEA to Russian tycoon Mikhail
Fridman on Monday, despite a late British move to block part of
the sale, the company said on Sunday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
U.S.-based Dresser Rand, which Siemens is acquiring,
said on Friday it would cut its workforce by about 8 percent as
part of a restructuring programme.
AIRBUS
No indication available in Frankfurt
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders has given
the strongest hint yet that he may seek a new term as head of
Europe's largest aerospace company, telling a French newspaper
he does not feel ready for retirement when his mandate expires
next year.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
The automotive supplier said it expected its adjusted
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise to between 160
million and 180 million euros this year, but warned its
E-Mobility division was not likely to see a fundamental
improvement in earnings performance.
TUI AG
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The company agreed to buy cruise ship Splendour of the Seas
from Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter of
2016, replacing the Island Escape chartered by Thomson Cruises.
SARTORIUS
Indicated unchanged
Annual press conference due. The lab equipment maker already
published key 2014 results on Jan. 27, with adjusted earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up
15.1 percent to 186.8 million euros.
HELLA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Auto parts maker Hella is considering buying small to medium
sized companies to expand internationally, looking especially in
the areas of electronics, spare parts distribution and
specialist applications to broaden its technology spectrum, its
chief executive told a German newspaper.
PORSCHE SE
Indicated 1 percent higher
Porsche Automobil Holding SE on Friday said the rising value
of its stake in Volkswagen helped lift after tax
earnings for 2014 to 3 billion euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.45 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
-0.49 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.15 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen
unchanged at 50.9.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
