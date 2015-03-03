UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
FRANKFURT, March 3 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
AUTOMAKERS
BMW indicted unchanged
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher
VW indicated 0.1 percent higher
First press day at Geneva autoshow.
Volkswagen is optimistic it will reach its cost saving targets, which should help the company to narrow the profit gap with international rivals. "We are on track with our efficency programme," CEO Martin Winterkorn said in an interview on German TV channel ZDF.
Volkswagen's Audi unit plans to present a battery-powered sports-utility vehicle (SUV) this year with the ability to drive distances of more than 500 kilometres, Handelsblatt reported, citing Audi board member Ulrich Hackenberg.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The group said underlying core earnings would stagnate or grow only slightly this year as it spends money on developing a new immunotherapy against cancer and as its injectable multiple sclerosis drug Rebif faces strong competition from oral treatments.
RWE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company plans to pay a dividend of 1 euro per share for 2014, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Willi Meixner will head Siemens' Power+Gas division, replacing Roland Fischer, who left the group in January, manager magazin reported, citing company sources.
EVONIK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The diversified chemicals maker said it was optimistic that sales and earnings will rise this year after a fourth-quarter turnaround helped it meet its 2014 targets.
BRAAS MONIER
Indicated 6.7 percent higher
The group posted 2014 operating EBITDA of 195.4 million euros and proposed a dividend of 0.30 euros per share.
GAGFAH
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The real estate group reported 2014 net operating income of 390.7 million euros.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
The group is acquiring European Printing Systems Group (PSG). It said the integration of the group would boost its sales by some 130 million euros. HeidelDruck said the purchase price would remain confidential.
CONERGY
The solar company is preparing for an IPO after returning to profit and is aiming for a value of about $2 billion-$3 billion including debt, the Financial Times reported.
ANALYSTS VIEWS
HELLA - Credit Suisse starts with "Outperform" and target price of 52 euros
SOFTWARE AG - Berenberg raises to "Hold" from "Sell"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.06 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January retail sales +2.9 pct m/m, +5.3 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Kirsti Knolle)
