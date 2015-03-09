BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 9 Germany's DAX top-30 index was set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

SINGULUS

Indicated 34 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The company said on Saturday it won a major order for machines to produce high-performance solar cells, adding Q1 solar-segment orders will exceed 50 million euros.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 2.9 percent higher

The group initiates a phase 1 study to evaluate a new drug for prostate cancer.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The company's sales are no longer consolidated in Hubert Burda's books as the publisher has lowered its stake, resulting in a 7 percent drop in Burda's 2014 sales to 2.4 billion euros, Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Monday reported Burda's chief executive as saying.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

European Court of Justice rules on Deutsche Boerse's appeal against the European Commission's rejection of its merger with NYSE Euronext.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The telecom company faces competition from French startup Sigfox which aims to roll out its "internet of things" network in Germany, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing Sigfox chief Ludovic Le Moan.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

China could become the top market for the automaker's Smart mini-car brand in 2-3 years, Autogazette reported on Sunday, citing an interview with division chief Annette Winkler.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Britain's Serious Fraud Office is calling former traders of Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank for interviews as part of its investigation of whether the Euribor benchmark interest rate was rigged, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the probe.

DUERR

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The automotive supplier reported an estimates beating 3.2 percent increase in its fourth-quarter operating profit.

SARTORIUS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The lab equipment maker plans to boost sales growth through acquisitions and is willing to take on more debt for that purpose, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Joachim Kreuzburg.

GEA GROUP

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Annual report due. 2014 adjusted core profit rose 11 percent to 591 million euros, the company said in February.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

Chief Executive Carsten Spohr is confident there will be no strikes over Easter, Bild reported, citing an interview to be published in Monday's edition.

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated unchanged

The forklift truck maker is optimistic about future business in Russia after sales held up there last year, Boersen-Zeitung on Sunday reported its finance chief as saying.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

The lender said on Friday preliminary pre-tax profit plunged 120 million euros last year to 54 million euros because of a value adjustment.

DEXIA KOMMUNALBANK DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

The lender said on Friday it had 395 million euros of nominal claims against "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution.

MIFA

No indication available

A financial reporting enforcement panel found errors in the insolvent bicycle maker's 2012 annua report.

ROCKET INTERNET

Indicated unchanged in early Frankfurt trade

The internet player will halt its lending service called "Lendico" in Spain, Poland and South Africa, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing Lendico project manager Dominik Steinkuehler.

UZIN UTZ AG

No indication available

The company said on Friday 2014 revenue rose 6 percent to 230.4 million euros.

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN

The automotive supplier is ready to act as partner on a possible Apple car, Automobilwoche reported on Saturday, citing chief executive Stefan Sommer.

