GREECE

After euro zone finance ministers told Greece to "stop wasting time" on Monday, its financial experts will begin technical talks with its international creditors on Wednesday to agree reforms and unlock further funding.

BANKS

Commerzbank indicated unchanged

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.1 percent higher

The Nikkei business daily said the proposal to boost banks' capital has been shepherded through the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision by the U.K. and Germany, which are concerned about a rise in rates, but Japan and the U.S. have raised strong opposition.

Separately, the Financial Times reports that U.S. regulators are insisting several Commerzbank executives resign as part of a $1.45 billion settlement for anti-money laundering breaches and sanctions laws.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

February traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Debt-laden utility RWE expects profit to fall for a third consecutive year, blaming a mix of low wholesale power prices and a boom in renewable energy capacity after Germany's shift away from nuclear.

Separately, Rheinische Post reported that RWE expects 2016 recurring net profit of 800 million euros.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

Audi releases 2014 results and holds its annual press conference.

Separately, Chief Executive closed the door on further takeover deals at Volkswagen for now, telling newspaper Die Welt in an interview that "12 brands are enough".

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

Airbus could commit to a new production increase for its A320 jet family before the end of the year, but a final decision depends on its top management and the health of the supply chain, its sales chief said on Monday.

He also said Airbus was confident it could stick to a reduced production target of six aircraft a month for its A330 wide-body jet.

Separately, Bloomberg reported that Airbus was planning the sale of its satellite communications company Vizada and its majority stake in structural components maker PFW Aerospace.

DMG MORI SEIKI AG

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Japan's DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd has for the second time increased the takeover offer for its German partner DMG Mori Seiki AG, the German machine-tool manufacturer said in a statement on Monday. The Japanese bidder is now offering 30.55 euros per share, having raised its offer to 30.00 euros just last week.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

The reinsurer raised its dividend to 4.25 euros per share for 2014, including a special dividend, from 3 euros previously, after a better than expected 10 percent gain in net income for the year.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The company's Chief Executive Wolfgang Heer said his full-year forecast for an operating profit of 200 million euros was ambitious but doable, according to an interview in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The fragrance and flavours maker posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, helped by the recent takeover of pet food flavouring company Diana group.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 2 percent higher

The company plans to spin off its semiconductor division Siltronic, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The move could raise about $300 million, it said.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated unchanged

The business software company said it proposed an annual dividend of 0.50 euros per share, part of a policy to increase the pay-out ratio to 25-33 percent, up from 20-25 percent previously, of the averaged net income and free cash flow.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ADIDAS - Erste Group raises to "hold" from "sell"

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

INFINEON - Erste Group raises to "hold" from "sell"

DUERR - HSBC cuts to "underweight" from "neutral", raises target price to 89 euros from 76 euros.

QIAGEN - UBS starts with "buy" rating.

