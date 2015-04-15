BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ECB

European Central Bank policymakers may sanction possible further emergency funding for Greece's banks on Wednesday amid the first clear signs that the wider euro zone economy is picking up.

A banking source told Reuters on Tuesday that the ECB has raised the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) that Greek banks can draw from the country's central bank by 800 million euros ($849.9 million), taking the ELA ceiling to 74 billion euros.

GLOBAL ECONOMY

China grew at its slowest pace in six years at the start of 2015 and weakness in key sectors suggested the world's second-largest economy was still losing momentum, intensifying Beijing's struggle to find the right policy mix to shore up activity.

IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS

U.S. President Barack Obama dropped his opposition on Tuesday to a bill giving Congress a voice on a nuclear deal with Iran after members of his Democratic Party negotiated changes to the bill that had won strong support from both parties.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Bank management has decided that cost cuts alone are not an option for the bank's restructuring and is looking at whether to divest all retail banking or just its Postbank arm, sources familiar with the matter said.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

A second round of labour talks over Deutsche Post's plans to expand its parcel delivery business by using employees on lower pay deals ended with no result late on Tuesday.

RWE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The utility said it had successfully placed a dual-tranche hybrid bond.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Wohnen's bid for at least half of Austrian property group Conwert is due to end at 1500 GMT.

DRILLISCH

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The mobile telephone company agreed to buy telecoms shop chain The Phone House Deutschland from Dixons Carphone for a combination of shares and future cash flows.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

MTU AERO ENGINES - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

RTL GROUP - 3.50 eur/shr dividend proposed (2.50 eur/shr ordinary div, 1.00 eur/shr extraordinary div)

EX-DIVIDEND

AXEL SPRINGER - dividend 1.80 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - HSBC raises the stock to "hold" from "underweight", lifts its price target to 47 euros from 44 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

BANKS

NRW Bank has filed a law suit against Austrian "bad bank" Heta for non-payment of bonds following a suspension of its debt imposed by Austrian financial regulators, the German public sector lender said.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer prices harmonised to compare with other European countries rose by 0.1 percent year-on-year in March and increased by 0.5 percent month-on-month, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary estimates.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Maria Sheahan)