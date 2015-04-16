BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0634 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ZALANDO

Indicated 5.5 percent higher

The online fashion retailer posted higher Q1 sales and profit, citing a "strong start" into the spring and summer season.

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 3.6 percent higher

German fashion group Tom Tailor posted an overall 1.8 percent like-for-like retail sales growth in the first quarter, helped by an improvement at its struggling Bonita brand.

AUTOS

BMW indicated up 0.1 pct, Daimler up 0.9 pct, VW up 0.4 pct

Europe's auto-market recovery gained a firmer footing in March, according to industry data published on Thursday, as mid-market brands bounced back and no-frills "crisis car" sales slowed.

VOLKSWAGEN

The steering committee of VW's supervisory board will likely meet by Friday to try to resolve a leadership crisis at the carmaker, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) believes Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn may have to leave after the carmaker's chairman publicly withdrew his confidence in the CEO, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

BMW

Chinese car dealers are pressing BMW to set more realistic sales targets, lower wholesale prices and extend grace periods for payment to tide them over as they grapple with high inventories amid weakening demand, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a letter sent by the dealers to BMW.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Personal care and cosmetics companies Henkel, Revlon and Coty are preparing bids for parts of Procter & Gamble's beauty business, according to sources.

DMG MORI SEIKI

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott has raised its stake in the machine-tool maker to 10.1 percent, the company said on Wednesday.

GEA GROUP

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

German food processing equipment maker GEA said it now planned to cut 1,450 jobs as part of its savings programme, up from previous plans for 1,000 cuts, to save more on costs.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company's billion-euro bid for Austrian property group Conwert failed to attract the minimum 50 percent plus one share, the companies said after the tender offer expired on Wednesday.

AIRBUS

No indication available

The aerospace group said on Wednesday it will ask shareholders to approve an exceptional share buyback of up to 10 percent of its capital at its annual meeting on May 27.

DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON

No indication available

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is to place remaining shares in Deutsche Annington, a source said on Wednesday.

The company said on Wednesday Gagfah shareholders have until May 10 to tender shares.

FORMYCON

Indicated down 4.2 percent

Formycon said it had completed a capital increase, raising 11 million euros at 25.50 euros per share.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

GEA GROUP - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

GERRY WEBER - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

MTU AERO ENGINES - dividend 1.45 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

RWE - Liberum removes from conviction buy list.

BAYER - Societe Generale starts with "hold" rating, price target of 150 euros.

AAREAL BANK - Societe Generale raises to "hold" from "sell", raises price target to 40 euros from 30 euros.

DAIMLER - Goldman Sachs adds to pan-Europe conviction buy list.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.42 pct, S&P 500 +0.51 pct, Nasdaq +0.68 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei closes up 0.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

