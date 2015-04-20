FRANKFURT, April 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CHINA
China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves, the second industry-wide cut in two
months, adding more liquidity to the world's second-biggest
economy to help spur bank lending and combat slowing
growth.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Chairman Ferdinand Piech's iron grip on the German carmaker
has been severely weakened following a dramatic confrontation
with senior board members last week that nearly resulted in a
push to oust him, sources told Reuters.
Separately, supervisory board leaders plan to meet ahead of
VW's May 5 shareholder meeting to try to iron out an effective
working relationship between Piech and VW CEO Martin Winterkorn,
Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources close
to the supervisory board.
Also, the carmaker is exploring the possibility of
developing budget sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and
multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) in China in a bid to keep up with
shifts in the market, its China chief executive, Jochem
Heizmann, said on Sunday.
BMW
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
BMW is recalling 91,800 Mini Coopers in the United States to
replace a defective sensor that may prevent the front passenger
seat air bag from deploying in a crash, the German automaker
said on Saturday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Britain's financial regulator has harshly criticized
Deutsche Bank's top management for failing to cooperate in its
probe of the rigging of benchmark interest rate Libor, German
magazine Der Spiegel said on Saturday.
Deutsche Bank will sell Postbank but keep a pared
back own-brand retail business in the overhaul plan currently
favoured by management, sources familiar with the internal
discussions at Germany's biggest lender said.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
A preliminary price range of 17.7-23.6 euros ($19-25) per
share has been set in the initial public offering of the Slovak
state's 49 percent stake in Slovak Telekom, a source close to
the deal said on Friday. Deutsche Telekom, the majority owner,
is not selling any of its 51 percent stake.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German kidney dialysis specialist is in talks to buy
Israel's Nephromor for a high double-digit million euro amount,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing
sources. Nephromor is partly owned by Teva.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Families of the victims of the Germanwings crash are
considering filing a claim for damages in the United States if
they cannot reach agreement with parent airline Lufthansa in
Germany, a lawyer representing the families said on
Sunday.
MERCK KGaA
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Germany's Merck aims to quickly repay the up to $5 billion
in bank loans it needed to fund the $17 billion acquisition of
U.S. lab supplies company Sigma-Aldrich, its finance
chief told daily Boersen-Zeitung.
"We want to reduce the loans very aggressively within two to
three years to stabilise our credit rating and to regain
financial leeway for further acquisitions," Marcus Kuhnert told
the paper in an interview published on Saturday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The industrial group might cut more than 1,000 jobs in its
Muehlheim plant in North Rhine-Westphalia, weekly
Wirtschaftswoche said, citing workers council's sources. Siemens
declined to comment.
E.ON, RWE, ENBW
E.ON indicated 0.1 percent lower, RWE indicated 0.5 percent
higher
The cost of Germany's nuclear exit could rise to 50 to 70
billion euros over the next decades, more than the roughly 36
billion that E.ON, RWE, ENBW and Vattenfall have put
aside for the demolition of nuclear plants and waste storage,
Frankfurter Rundschau reported, citing a parliamentary
commission report.
BVB
Trading 3.9 percent higher in Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund have named Thomas Tuchel to succeed
Juergen Klopp as their manager on a three-year-deal, the
Bundesliga club said on Sunday.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Relevant net profit rose to 22.1 million euros in the first
quarter from 13.3 million euros a year earlier.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
In its effort to return to profitability, Air Berlin will
introduce new pricing structures, cancel unprofitable routes and
offer more long-haul flights, its chief executive said in an
interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. "We want
to increase the average revenue per passenger by around 7
percent in 2015," CEO Stefan Pichler told the paper.
FAIR VALUE REIT
Indicated 2.8 percent lower
The real estate company has announced a capital increase.
DEUTSCHE BAHN
German train drivers' union GDL said on Friday it considered
wage talks with state-owned Deutsche Bahn to have
failed. Union leader Claus Weselsky said he expects there will
be further strike actions in the near term.
HECKLER & KOCH (IPO-HIK.L)
The manufacturer of the G36 rifle has resisted criticism of
the weapon after a German army review said the gun could not hit
its targets in hot temperatures. The reason for the spread of
the shots was faulty ammunition, the company said.
EX-DIVIDEND
MERCK KGaA - dividend 1.00 euros/share
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.5 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq
-1.5 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.11 pct at 0558 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March producer prices rose 0.1 pct m/m, fell 1.7 pct
y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
