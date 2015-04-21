FRANKFURT, April 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

RAIL TRAFFIC

Germany's GDL train drivers' union announced on Monday that it will hold multi-day strikes on passenger and freight trains this week which will cause major disruptions on state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

German investor rights group DSW will demand a special audit at Deutsche Bank's annual general meeting on May 21 to explore a "long list" of threats including fines, settlements and legal proceedings that the bank faces.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The outcome of a next round of talks with Deutsche Post over its plans to grow its parcel delivery business by using employees on lower pay deals is uncertain, union Verdi representative Andrea Kocsis told Handelsblatt newspaper.

SAP

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The business software maker reported a 15 percent rise in operating profit helped by a cheap euro, even as rising sales of cloud-based software dampened profit margins relative to its classic licensed software business.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The publisher said late on Monday it received antitrust approval in Germany and Austria for merging real estate classified ads sites Immowelt and Immonet.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Australian subsidiary Leighton reported first-quarter net profit up 4 percent.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The maker of medical lenses and lasers reported a 24 percent decline in earnings per share in the six months to March, dragged lower by currency hedging and higher ophthalmology research and development expenses.

UNITED INTERNET

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company is regularly in talks as it seeks takeover targets, Chief Executive Ralf Dommermuth told Handelsblatt daily. "Maybe there is a city network that could be of interest, or a foreign web hoster that would fit with us," he said.

DIC ASSET

No indication available

The real estate company said it would increase the volume of a bond issued last year by up to 50 million euros, raising funds to refinance existing bank debt.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The printing press maker is evaluating whether to book in the current or the last fiscal year, which ended on March 31, expenses of about 12 million euros ($12.9 million) for the repurchase of a high-yield bond, its finance chief Dirk Kaliebe told Boersen-Zeitung.

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Annual press conference due.

SIXT

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The car rental firm published its annual report. It published preliminary results on March 17.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

The company reported an increase of direct subscribers by 103,000 in its fiscal third quarter, 61 percent more than a year earlier.

EX-DIVIDEND

RTL GROUP - 3.50 eur/shr (2.50 eur/shr ordinary div, 1.00 eur/shr extraordinary div)

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +1.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The German government plans to raise its growth forecast for this year to 1.8 percent and expects a similar rate of growth for 2016, two government sources told Reuters late on Monday. Berlin is currently forecasting growth of 1.5 percent for this year and 1.6 percent in 2016. *that

ZEW April economic sentiment and current conditions due at 0900 GMT. Seen at 55.3 and 56.0, respectively.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

